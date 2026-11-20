J.S. Held / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

J.S. Held Applies Multidisciplinary Expertise to Physical AI Claims and Disputes

20.11.2026 / 08:10 CET/CEST

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Autonomous and AI-enabled systems are creating new investigative questions when digital decisions produce physical consequences. NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical AI is moving artificial intelligence beyond digital outputs and into systems that sense, decide, control, or act in the physical world. These systems include AI-enabled and autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial equipment, building systems, medical technology, drones, and other technologies in which digital decisions can affect people, property, infrastructure, and business operations. J.S. Held brings together established expertise in AI and digital systems, engineering, accident reconstruction, equipment and controls, human factors, forensic investigation, insurance, intellectual property, and financial damages to help clients determine what happened, why it happened, who or what was responsible, and what losses resulted. Because a Physical AI incident can span data and sensors, automated decisions, controls and equipment, human interaction, physical consequences, and resulting losses, resolving it can require multiple disciplines working together across the same investigation . Learn more about J.S. Held's Physical AI claims and disputes expertise: . When AI Decisions Have Physical Consequences Unlike AI systems that produce only digital content or recommendations, Physical AI can contribute directly to movement, control decisions, equipment operation, safety conditions, and other physical outcomes. A Physical AI investigation may examine the complete system chain: the data the system received; what its sensors perceived; what the AI or automated system decided; how software, controls, and equipment translated that decision into action; how people interacted with the system; why the physical outcome occurred; and what losses resulted. "AI is moving from generating information to influencing and controlling physical systems. When those systems are involved in an accident or loss, the investigation cannot stop with the algorithm. Understanding what happened may require examining the data and sensors, controls and equipment, human interaction, and the resulting physical and economic consequences. Physical AI is where those disciplines increasingly converge," said James E. Malackowski, Chief Intellectual Property Officer, Intellectual Property Practice Lead, and co-lead of the AI Disputes practice at J.S. Held. These matters do not necessarily require new investigative disciplines. They require established disciplines to work across increasingly complex systems in which digital decisions can produce physical consequences. "When an AI-enabled or autonomous system is involved in an accident, we still have to reconstruct the physical event: what happened in the moments leading to the incident, how the system or vehicle behaved, and how the available physical and digital evidence explains the outcome. The technology may change, but rigorous reconstruction remains essential to determining how and why an event occurred," said Stephen Fenton, PE, Executive Vice President and Accident Reconstruction Practice Lead at J.S. Held, whose work includes forensic engineering, vehicle dynamics, photogrammetry, computer modeling, and vehicle and product testing. Physical AI incidents can also create complex equipment and insurance questions after the cause of an event is established. When AI is integrated into equipment and operational systems, a physical loss can introduce additional questions about where the failure occurred. Was the problem with the equipment itself, the sensors or connected systems, the power supply or physical infrastructure, a manufacturing issue, or some combination of factors? For insurers, separating those issues is important to understanding the damage, determining what can be repaired or recovered, assessing whether replacement is necessary, and evaluating the operational impact," said Scott Armstrong, Executive Vice President and Equipment Practice Lead at J.S. Held, who has more than 25 years of experience in equipment loss consulting involving high-technology equipment and systems. From AI Implementation to Operational Risk J.S. Held's Physical AI perspective builds on the firm's work involving artificial intelligence in industrial and operational environments. In Enterprise AI Implementation in Heavy Industry: A Digital Transformation Strategy for Sustainable Growth, J.S. Held experts examine AI implementation in the energy, manufacturing, and natural-resources sectors. Their analysis addresses data governance, digital architecture, analytics, system integration, and the organizational foundations required to deploy AI in complex operations. The publication includes a case study involving an AI readiness assessment for a major energy operator. The assessment considered the digital, data, governance, and organizational foundations needed to support scalable AI implementation. This experience is relevant to Physical AI because the reliability of an AI-enabled physical system may depend not only on an algorithm, but also on the data architecture, connected systems, implementation decisions, operating environment, and human processes surrounding it. "The important transition is not simply that companies are adopting AI. It is that AI is being integrated into operational environments where people, equipment, and safety-critical processes already interact. As that happens, organizations need to understand not only whether the technology works as intended, but how it performs within the broader operating system and how people respond to it," said Alastair Mckenzie-Kerr, PhD, Regional Director of Health, Safety & Human Factors, EMEA at J.S. Held, whose work includes implementing AI-enabled EHS solutions and integrating human factors into design engineering and operational systems. New Perspectives on Preparing for Physical AI Incidents

As part of its ongoing examination of Physical AI risk, J.S. Held is also publishing two perspectives addressing how organizations, insurers, and legal counsel can prepare for incidents involving AI-enabled and autonomous systems. Published this week in Insurance Journal, When AI Leaves the Screen, the Stakes Change, examines what organizations and insurers should consider when an AI-enabled system contributes to an accident, equipment failure, operational interruption, or other physical loss. The article explains why engineering, digital, human factors, insurance, legal, and financial investigations may need to proceed together. To be published as Expert Analysis in Law360, When AI Leaves the Screen, the Evidence Changes: What In-House and Outside Counsel Should Do Before a Physical AI Incident, addresses how legal teams can prepare for Physical AI claims and litigation. It discusses evidence ownership and preservation, system and software changes, sensor data, operating logs, telemetry, contractual responsibility, privilege, regulatory reporting, and coordination among technical and legal teams. Together, these perspectives examine Physical AI from the point at which artificial intelligence enters the operating environment through the incidents, investigations, claims, and disputes that may follow. About J.S. Held J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations. More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of Fortune 100 Companies. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved. Contact Kristi L. Stathis | Global Public Relations | +1 786 833 4864 | ...



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