MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Friday extended till January 27 the interim protection granted to Mamata-Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee against coercive police action, including arrest, in a case involving alleged threats to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an election campaign rally ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls held earlier this year.

However, while granting him continued protection, a single-judge bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya expressed displeasure over Banerjee's alleged derogatory remarks against a section of the judiciary in recent days.

The judge questioned the message such comments by a sitting MP would convey to his followers and described them as unfortunate. "Such comments against the judiciary are very unfortunate," Justice Bhattacharyya observed.

The court, however, said the remarks might not have been intentional and, therefore, might not necessarily amount to contempt of court. "Such comments could have been avoided. Such comments against the court are not acceptable. It is painful for the court," the judge observed.

The state government opposed the extension of interim protection, citing Banerjee's alleged comments against the judiciary. However, Justice Bhattacharyya rejected the argument, maintaining that the question of protection from arrest and the issue of possible contempt proceedings were separate matters.

"The two issues are different. If the right circumstances arise, a contempt of court case can be initiated. But that is a completely different legal process," the judge said.

The interim protection granted to Banerjee earlier had expired on November 6. On November 16, the TMC leader, through his counsel, approached the High Court seeking an extension of the protection.

After hearing the arguments on Friday, the court extended the relief till January 27, 2027.

The case originated from a complaint lodged against Banerjee at the Bidhannagar Cyber Police Station on May 15, shortly after the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections were announced.

The complaint accused the Diamond Harbour MP of making provocative remarks and threatening Shah during an election campaign rally ahead of the polls.

During the earlier proceedings, Justice Bhattacharyya directed Banerjee to provide his voice sample to the investigating agency. At the same time, the court had granted him interim protection from coercive police action, including arrest, till November 6.

Banerjee has faced several police complaints and FIRs at different police stations across West Bengal since the BJP formed the government in the state.

The latest order provides him continued protection in the case while leaving open the possibility of separate contempt proceedings if the circumstances warrant such action.