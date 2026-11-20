MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) NDA leaders on Friday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks criticising the Narendra Modi government's foreign policy, accusing him of undermining India's global standing and making statements that benefit Pakistan.

Speaking to IANS, Uttar Pradesh Minister O.P. Rajbhar said, "Who knows what Rahul Gandhi will say and when? His words cannot be trusted. He always puts India in the dock, even when he visits other countries. Even while in India, he constantly speaks against the country's constitutional institutions. His statements have lost all credibility."

BJP leader Ram Kadam also hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his statement, saying, "If you hide Rahul Gandhi's name for two minutes from any of his statements or posts and ask any person who might have made them, even a school-going child would say that such a statement must have come from someone sitting in Pakistan who is anti-India.”

“Why do Rahul Gandhi's statements always please the masterminds of terrorists in our enemy country, Pakistan? Rahul Gandhi's intellect is so limited that he fails to understand this basic point. In opposing PM Modi, he is standing on foreign soil and opposing India, while pleasing the masterminds of terrorists in Pakistan," he added.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo also criticised the Congress leader, saying, "I think Rahul Gandhi has been in a deep slumber like Kumbhakarna, perhaps even deeper than Kumbhakarna's. Kumbhakarna used to wake up every six months, but it seems Rahul Gandhi had been sleeping for 20 years, or at least for the last 12 years. He did not even realise that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India has emerged as a global power. Leave aside our own country; India now even mediates in matters involving other countries."

Rahul Gandhi has criticised the Modi government's foreign policy, saying India has become a "side player" in global affairs, while Pakistan is involved in negotiating peace between the US and Iran.

Speaking during an interaction with students at the University of Chicago on Wednesday, Gandhi said India, given its size and relationships with major powers, should have a greater role in global conversations.