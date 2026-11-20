MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee remembered legendary Bengali actor Kali Banerjee on his birth anniversary, paying a heartfelt tribute to the veteran artiste and recalling the memories of working with him.

Calling him an outstanding actor, Prosenjit took to X, formerly called Twitter, and said artistes like Kali Banerjee continue to live on through their work, adding that his contribution to Bengali cinema will be remembered forever.

Taking to X, he said:“Kali Banerjee was an outstanding actor in Bengali cinema. Even today, so many memories and moments remain from working together.”

“Artists like him live on beyond their time through their work. His contribution to Bengali cinema will be remembered forever. On his birthday, I offer my heartfelt respect and salutations to this legendary artist.”

Kali is best known for his work with film directors like Satyajit Ray in Parash Pathar and Ritwik Ghatak in Nagarik and Ajantrik. His association with the serious film-makers in 1960s is what has given the actor an imperishable place in the history of Bengali cinema.

He starred first in the movie named 'Tatinir Bichar' and 'Barmar Pathe.' Further he brought out a convincing portrayal of a young Chinese vendor Lu Wang in the street of Kolkata in time of India's freedom struggle in Mrinal Sen's Neel Akasher Neechey.

He acted in Satyajit Ray's Parash Pathar and Teen Kanya, but it was his association with Ritwik Ghatak, with whom he worked in Nagarik, Ajantrik that the cinephiles mostly enjoy and want to commemorate. He played a Bahurupi in Bari Theke Paliye. Kali Banerjee died on July 5, 1993, at the age of 71 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India.

Prosenjit is tagged as the "Jyeshthoputro" and "Mr. Industry" in Bengali cinema. In his career, which spans over four decades, Prosenjit is widely regarded as one of the most successful and influential actors in the history of Indian cinema.

He has given out 250 films in various languages, including Bengali, Hindi and Odia. The actor has been feted with two National Film Awards and was honoured with Mahanayak Samman in 2013, Banga Bibhushan in 2018 and Padma Shri in 2026.