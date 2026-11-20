Bulgarian Foreign Minister Arrives in New Delhi for Official Visit

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Welcoming the visiting dignitary upon her arrival in the Indian capital, the MEA noted that the trip offers an opportunity to build on longstanding and friendly relations between India and Bulgaria.

"The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the longstanding and friendly relations between India and Bulgaria and deepen bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. According to the MEA, Petrova's engagements during her November 20–22 visit include meetings with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, as well as a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Earlier in June, Jaishankar met Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova and reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations during his official visit to Bulgaria. In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to interact with FM Velislava Petrova-Chamova of Bulgaria this evening."

The EAM noted that both sides "reviewed the full spectrum of India-Bulgaria relations and explored new avenues for cooperation, particularly in the context of the India-EU FTA negotiations conclusion, the Strategic & Defence Partnership, and the Comprehensive Mobility Cooperation Framework." Jaishankar said the talks focused on "expanding economic engagement and strengthening collaboration in S & T, AI, pharmaceuticals, defence, connectivity, mobility, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, as well as increasing the frequency of political engagements."Emphasising the shared commitment to elevate bilateral ties, he said, "India and Bulgaria are committed to transforming our longstanding friendship into a contemporary and forward-looking partnership." Earlier, Jaishankar said that he had a productive interaction with "notable" Bulgarian friends during his visit to Sofia. The interaction focused on ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he "enjoyed meeting with notable Bulgarian friends of India in Sofia today."Highlighting the scope of the discussions, the minister said the meeting involved "a useful exchange of ideas of how to deepen the economic, academic, cultural, mobility & people-to-people partnership between our two countries." Relations between India and Bulgaria are longstanding, warm and friendly. The two countries are proud of their glorious cultural heritage. People-to-people contacts and cultural links between the two countries predate the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1954, and there are traces of contacts between the peoples of the two countries as early as the 8th Century AD. India and Finland also share traditionally warm and friendly relations. In recent years, the bilateral partnership has expanded in areas such as research, innovation and investment cooperation. The Indian community in Finland is described as vibrant and well-integrated, while Indian culture and yoga continue to enjoy significant popularity in the country. (ANI)