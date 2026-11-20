SEBI Explores In-House AI and Market Reforms

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is exploring the possibility of developing its own Artificial Intelligence (AI) model under India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), while working on measures to address risks associated with the technology, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the CII Financing Summit, Pandey outlined the regulator's plans on simplifying foreign investor onboarding, easing KYC requirements for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), framing pre-IPO regulations and improving liquidity in the corporate bond market.

On developing an in-house AI model, Pandey said SEBI was examining its feasibility while keeping in mind the opportunities and risks associated with the technology. "We are exploring whether it is feasible for us to have our own model as part of our DPI (Digital Public Infrastructure). But we have to examine its feasibility. There are a lot of risks in AI, and opportunities too. Guardrails are also needed," he said.

On Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) onboarding, the SEBI Chairman said the regulator was working to further simplify the existing process. "Onboarding is already happening through simplified processes. But we see that there is further scope to simplify it, and we are working towards that," he said. Pandey also said SEBI had removed the requirement for NRIs to travel to India for completing their Know Your Customer (KYC) formalities. They can now complete the process through video-based verification.

On the Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues affecting the commodities market, Pandey said the matter had been taken up with the concerned ministries. "This has been raised with the ministries. These matters are with the GST Secretary," he said. However, he declined to comment on broader tax-related proposals, stating, "I am not going to comment on any tax proposals."

On the proposed framework for pre-IPO investments and investor protection in unlisted shares, Pandey said SEBI was working out the details, including the stage at which the framework would become applicable. "We are working on that. But the pre-IPO stage, where and how it will happen, and from which stage it will start, is being worked out in detail. You will get to know about it soon," he said.

On reforms related to Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) IPOs, including possible changes in lot sizes, the SEBI Chairman said a consultation paper had already been released and the regulator would take a decision after receiving public feedback. "Already, a consultation paper is out. We are publicly consulting. After the consultation is over, we will take our decisions," he said.

To improve liquidity in the secondary corporate bond market, SEBI is working on a market-making framework to encourage greater trading in listed bonds. "To promote secondary trading, we have a market-making framework. You will get to know about its contours as the work is in progress," Pandey said. He also said SEBI had removed certain listing requirements to encourage greater participation in the debt market.

On corporate governance, Pandey said effective board functioning depended not only on regulations but also on the competence, independence and integrity of board members. "You cannot write everything into the code because you cannot make the code too detailed. Hundreds of decisions are taken by boards every day. So, what matters is the competence of the board, its independence and its integrity," he said. He added that SEBI was developing a "capacity-building network" to strengthen the capabilities of company boards. The proposed measures form part of SEBI's broader efforts to strengthen market infrastructure, improve investor participation and enhance corporate governance.