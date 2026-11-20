CBI Secures Deportation of Wanted Fugitive Mohammad Mazin From UAE

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Maharashtra Police, has secured the deportation of Red Notice subject Mohammad Mazin from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India. According to the agency, Mazin was wanted in a case registered by Maharashtra Police for allegedly luring a woman on the false promise of marriage, establishing physical relations with her and subjecting her to physical, mental and financial exploitation, including dishonestly obtaining Rs 18 lakh from her.

According to the CBI, the charge sheet has already been filed before the competent court. Further investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly exploited 13 other women on the pretext of marriage, obtained money from them and recorded videos of intimate acts. He subsequently absconded abroad. At the request of Maharashtra Police, the CBI's National Central Bureau (NCB), New Delhi, had secured the publication of a Red Notice against Mazin through INTERPOL channels. He was subsequently traced and arrested by UAE authorities. Following the completion of due legal procedures, the UAE authorities granted his deportation to India. An escort team of Maharashtra Police travelled to the UAE, where the accused was handed over to them. The escort team, along with Mazin, arrived at Cochin International Airport on November 20.

The CBI, as India's National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, coordinates with law enforcement agencies across the country through BHARATPOL to facilitate international police cooperation. Since 2019, more than 300 wanted criminals, including 74 fugitives so far in 2026, have been successfully brought back to India through INTERPOL channels, the agency said. In a separate case, the CBI, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kerala Police, has successfully secured the deportation of Red Notice subject Raghesh Unnikochan from the UAE to India on November 18, 2026.