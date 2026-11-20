Sitharaman Chairs 8th Pre-Budget Consultation on Labour and Employment

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday chaired the eighth pre-Budget consultation with stakeholders from the employment and labour sectors as the government gathers inputs from different industries and groups ahead of the Union Budget 2027-28.

The meeting focused on discussions with representatives from the employment and labour sectors in connection with the upcoming Budget, the Finance Ministry said in a post on X.“Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman chairs the eighth Pre-Budget Consultation with the stakeholders from employment and labour sectors in connection with the upcoming Union Budget 2027-28,” the ministry said.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs and senior officials from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, according to the ministry. The 2026-27 Union Budget highlighted the notification of Labour Codes as part of more than 350 reforms aimed at creating employment, improving productivity and accelerating economic growth. It also proposed a high-powered standing committee on“Education to Employment and Enterprise” to examine the services sector and strengthen its role in economic development.

The Budget further announced plans to train 1.5 lakh multi-skilled caregivers through programmes aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework. It also introduced the Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana to provide industry-relevant training and livelihood opportunities tailored to different disability groups. In the animal husbandry sector, the Budget proposed support for entrepreneurship to facilitate job creation in rural and peri-urban areas.

The latest meeting is part of a series of consultations organised by the Finance Ministry ahead of the annual Budget. On Thursday, Sitharaman chaired the seventh consultation with experts from the infrastructure, energy and sustainability sectors. Earlier meetings covered information technology, capital markets, banking, financial services and insurance, as well as micro, small and medium enterprises and startups. The Finance Minister also held discussions with leading economists. The government conducts these consultations annually to gather recommendations from industry representatives and other stakeholders before finalising Budget priorities and proposals. The ministry has not disclosed the specific suggestions made at the latest meeting. The Union Budget 2027-28 will be presented on February 1, 2027. (ANI)