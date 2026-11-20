Counting of Votes Underway for Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Elections

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 20 (ANI): Counting of votes for the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj elections is underway at Bhawani Niketan College on Sikar Road in Jaipur, with arrangements in place for all 57 Zila Parishad wards and members of 22 Panchayat Samitis. District Election Officer Sandeep Nayak said that five rooms had been designated for counting votes for Zila Parishad members, while 98 tables had been set up for counting votes across all 57 wards. Explaining the arrangements, Nayak said that two personnel, including a supervisor and an assistant, had been deployed at each table to ensure the counting process was conducted smoothly. "Counting is underway. Results from several places have started coming in," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, DCP West Prashant Kiran said that around 800 to 1,000 police personnel had been deployed to maintain security at the counting centre. Giving details of the security arrangements, Kiran said that no untoward incident had been reported so far and that the situation was under control. He added that candidates had been instructed not to take out victory processions. In Bikaner, District Magistrate Nishant Jain said that counting of votes for the Zila Parishad and district-level elections was underway through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). "Voting for the Zila Parishad and district elections is underway through EVMs," Jain said, adding that the results were expected to start coming in shortly. He further said that a clearer picture of the election results was expected to emerge over the coming hours.

Earlier on October 22, voting for the first phase of elections to Rajasthan's Panchayati Raj institutions began at 7 am on Thursday across 16 Zila Parishads and 104 Panchayat Samitis, with 85.07 lakh voters eligible to elect their representatives. A total of 6,926 candidates are contesting in the first phase, with voters casting ballots for two posts: Zila Parishad member and Panchayat Samiti member. A total of 9,886 polling stations have been set up for the voting. The contest is expected to be primarily between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), and independent candidates also have a presence in several areas. (ANI)