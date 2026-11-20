Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran Share Gratitude After Wedding

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Newlyweds, music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kaviya Maran, have expressed gratitude to fans for their love and blessings following their wedding, sharing a heartfelt message on social media. In a post on X, the couple thanked supporters for making their new beginning special. They wrote,“Our hearts are full. Your love and blessings mean more to us than words can express. Thank you for making this new beginning even more special. We carry all your love with us- Kaviya and Anirudh.”

The message was accompanied by a video montage featuring glimpses of their wedding celebrations. The visuals show the couple in elegant formal attire, family moments, fireworks and a scenic floral ceremony by the sea. Meanwhile, the couple arrived at Chennai International Airport on November 14, after tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Greece on November 11 in the presence of family members and close friends. They were accorded a rousing welcome at the airport upon their arrival.

The wedding ceremony was attended by several prominent personalities, including former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, superstar Rajinikanth and several other celebrities. Anirudh, one of the leading music composers in the Tamil film industry, has composed music for films such as 'Jawan', 'Leo', 'Jailer' and 'Vikram', among others. His debut song "Why This Kolaveri Di", composed for the 2012 film '3', went viral across the globe. He has also received several accolades, including Filmfare Awards South, SIIMA Awards, Edison Awards and Vijay Awards.

Kavya Maran is the CEO of the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, which is owned by the Sun Group, founded by her father, Kalanithi Maran. The couple had been at the centre of wedding speculation for several months, with their first official wedding photograph putting an end to the anticipation surrounding their marriage. The wedding celebrations are set to continue in Chennai, where the families have scheduled a reception for November 21. (ANI)