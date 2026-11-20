The Ultimate Uttarakhand Himalayan MTB Challenge 2026 will highlight some of Uttarakhand's beautiful landscapes, culture and adventure sport opportunities. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami greeted competitors in the event, and wished them luck. The race will help put Uttarakhand's tourism spots and cultural experiences in the public eye.

A 658 km race through 10 districts in Uttarakhand, competitors from within the country and internationally will be able to appreciate the region's stunning scenery, culture, and tourism opportunities.

Chief Minister Greeting Riders

Ahead of the race, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gave a virtual address to a gala dinner held in Sukma Resort, Mukteshwar, Nainital. Greeting the competitors, Dhami wished them luck and hoped they would perform well in the event.

This Himalayan MTB Challenge allows for increased connectivity between districts, towns, and valleys in Uttarakhand, and allows the unique aspects of the region to be brought to a wider audience.

658 km Race Through 10 Districts

The race will take place across 10 districts of Uttarakhand, covering a distance of 658 km. It will come to a finish in Mussoorie on 26 th November.

Competitors and visitors will be given the opportunity to experience folk culture, local foods, traditions, and culture. This event is expected to encourage the 'Local for Vocal' movement by highlighting local products and tourism in the region.

Encouraging Adventure Tourism + Creating Opportunities

Given the beautiful natural landscape, rich biodiversity and beautiful scenery, Uttarakhand attracts many people looking to partake in adventure sports. Events like the MTB Challenge in Uttarakhand can greatly increase the visibility of the region in a national and international context. In turn, it can create opportunities within local communities.

With an increase in tourism in these regions, local businesses, services and products in the area benefit. There are new employment and self employment opportunities, and this project is expected to help Uttarakhand become a major centre for adventure tourism in the country.

80 Cyclists Enjoy Folk Displays

Approximately 80 cyclists from various states in the country, along with guests and organisers attended the event. Different groups from across the region performed folk dances, songs and music.

Highlights of the show included a display on the famous love story of Rajula and Malusahi, and also the Chhapeli folk dance to Tero Nathuli Ko Dor. This gave guests a taste of the culture and traditional performing arts in Uttarakhand.

A number of notable figures attended including local officials, tourism representatives, public representatives and organisers.