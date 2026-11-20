A groom in Maharashtra's Akola set aside the usual horse and luxury cars and led his wedding procession on a bicycle instead, turning the occasion into a statement about fitness and environmental care. Around 100 cyclists rode with him, among them environmentalists and members of local cycling clubs.

The procession, called Ride for Love, was taken out on November 19, two days before the wedding on November 21. Dr Viraj, son of Dr Rajendra Kumar Sonone, led the group along the main roads of Akola.

Bicycles in the procession were decorated with flowers, and participants wore T-shirts bearing the Ride for Love message. The group included family members, environmentalists, cycling enthusiasts and members of various clubs.

Several people stopped along the route to watch and recorded the procession on their phones.

The idea drew from the groom's father and his commitment to environmental protection. The family chose to use the wedding celebrations to promote cycling as a healthy and eco-friendly way to travel.

Cycling enthusiasts joined the groom and his wedding guests for the ride, including Dr Vineet Hingankar.