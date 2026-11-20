Union Minister C. R. Paatil Inaugurates A Two-Day National Conference On 'Integrated River, Reservoir, And Dam Systems' In Pune
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, 19 November 2026: A two-day national conference on 'Integrated River, Reservoir, and Dam Systems' has been organized at Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Khadakwasla, in collaboration with the 'Indian Society for Hydraulics'.
The conference was inaugurated by Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C. R. Paatil. Dignitaries present on the dais included Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Minister of State, MoJS, Sh. Ashok K. K. Meena, Secretary, DWS, MoJS, Sh. Piyus Singh, AS (NWM) & Dr. M. Selva Balan, Director, CWPRS.
"Integrated management of all reservoirs is essential to further strengthen the country's water security," Patil stated on the occasion. He further added, "Solving the water crisis is as much the responsibility of every conscientious citizen as it is of the government. This must begin with oneself, and everyone should strive to save water in their daily lives."
During the event, Union Minister C. R. Paatil unveiled several key technical publications. Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for technical cooperation were also exchanged with the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), and the Brahmaputra Board (NEHARI). Dr. M. Selva Balan, Director, CWPRS, clarified that the primary objective of these agreements is to foster technical collaboration, knowledge sharing, and joint research in areas of mutual interest.
Union Minister C. R. Paatil inaugurated the physical models of Dibang Dam Multipurpose Project of Arunachal Pradesh. The 'Technology and Innovation Exhibition' organized at the conference venue was also inaugurated by Union Minister C. R. Paatil. This exhibition provides an opportunity for over 300 delegates from across the country to view various technological advancements and solutions related to the sector.
A video conference with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Additionally, an online review meeting was held on 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari: Catch the Rain' (CTR), which is crucial for water resources projects. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in this meeting via video conferencing.
The two-day programme
The Conference comprise Plenary sessions, keynote addresses, expert lectures and discussions across six thematic areas: Integrated River Basin and Reservoir Systems; Climate Resilience and Extreme Events; Dam Health, Safety and Resilient Infrastructure; Integrated Reservoir Sediment Management; Advanced Survey and Digital Technologies; and Hydraulic Structures and Spillways.
The conference was inaugurated by Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C. R. Paatil. Dignitaries present on the dais included Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Minister of State, MoJS, Sh. Ashok K. K. Meena, Secretary, DWS, MoJS, Sh. Piyus Singh, AS (NWM) & Dr. M. Selva Balan, Director, CWPRS.
"Integrated management of all reservoirs is essential to further strengthen the country's water security," Patil stated on the occasion. He further added, "Solving the water crisis is as much the responsibility of every conscientious citizen as it is of the government. This must begin with oneself, and everyone should strive to save water in their daily lives."
During the event, Union Minister C. R. Paatil unveiled several key technical publications. Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for technical cooperation were also exchanged with the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), and the Brahmaputra Board (NEHARI). Dr. M. Selva Balan, Director, CWPRS, clarified that the primary objective of these agreements is to foster technical collaboration, knowledge sharing, and joint research in areas of mutual interest.
Union Minister C. R. Paatil inaugurated the physical models of Dibang Dam Multipurpose Project of Arunachal Pradesh. The 'Technology and Innovation Exhibition' organized at the conference venue was also inaugurated by Union Minister C. R. Paatil. This exhibition provides an opportunity for over 300 delegates from across the country to view various technological advancements and solutions related to the sector.
A video conference with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Additionally, an online review meeting was held on 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari: Catch the Rain' (CTR), which is crucial for water resources projects. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in this meeting via video conferencing.
The two-day programme
The Conference comprise Plenary sessions, keynote addresses, expert lectures and discussions across six thematic areas: Integrated River Basin and Reservoir Systems; Climate Resilience and Extreme Events; Dam Health, Safety and Resilient Infrastructure; Integrated Reservoir Sediment Management; Advanced Survey and Digital Technologies; and Hydraulic Structures and Spillways.
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