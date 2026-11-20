Russian Forces Strike Agricultural Enterprise In Mykolaiv Region
The attack damaged warehouses, an administrative building and agricultural machinery. No casualties were reported.Read also: Russian forces attack industrial facility in Mykolaiv region, one injured
Early on November 19, Russian forces attacked an industrial infrastructure facility in the city of Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region, with a drone, injuring a 63-year-old man.
Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
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