MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed support for the deployment of American and European military forces on Ukrainian territory as part of future security guarantees aimed at preventing renewed Russian aggression.

According to M24, Zelensky made the remarks while commenting on a US proposal to provide Ukraine with security guarantees resembling NATO's Article 5 collective defence provisions.

The Ukrainian president suggested that a meaningful security arrangement should include the physical presence of Western military personnel and potentially the establishment of military bases in Ukraine.

"This is part of Article 5 for me: the armed forces of the United States and European partners, military bases. Without these, I'm not sure that we are talking about Articles 4, 5 and others," Zelensky said.

His comments indicate that Kyiv considers the deployment of allied forces an important component of any future security framework, rather than relying solely on political commitments.

However, Zelensky acknowledged that Western allies have yet to reach a common position on the mechanisms for implementing such guarantees, particularly regarding the possible stationing of foreign troops in Ukraine.

The issue remains part of broader discussions over Ukraine's long-term security arrangements and the conditions for a potential settlement of the conflict with Russia.

Earlier, US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner reportedly stated that the Russian side was prepared to discuss security guarantees based on a model resembling NATO's collective defence arrangements.

Nevertheless, no final agreement has been announced regarding the proposed guarantees or the deployment of American and European forces on Ukrainian territory.