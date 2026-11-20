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International credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings has revised the outlook on the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund's (ABDF) long-term credit rating from stable to positive, while affirming its long-term and short-term ratings at BB/B.

According to S&P Global Ratings, the outlook revision reflects stronger ties between the fund and the Azerbaijani government following the integration of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund (EDF) and Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC) during 2025–2026.

The agency expects ABDF to maintain an important role in implementing Azerbaijan's economic policy while keeping its debt burden low in the coming years.

S&P also anticipates that the fund will benefit from improving domestic economic conditions.

Government support strengthens fund's position

The rating agency noted that ABDF completed the formation of its management structure by the end of 2025, followed by the consolidation of operational procedures and revisions to its risk management framework.

Lending to financial institutions resumed after a new system of limits was approved in February 2026. The fund also introduced several financial products aimed at supporting entrepreneurs.

According to S&P, no significant operational risks were identified during the integration process.

Following the merger, ABDF became the sole financial institution responsible for implementing the relevant state support policies under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

The agency noted that the government is considering expanding financial assistance through the fund to stimulate private-sector activity outside the oil and gas industry, particularly against the backdrop of declining oil production.

Between 2022 and 2026, the Azerbaijani government allocated AZN 263 million (approximately $154.7 million) to ABDF and its predecessor institutions.

An additional AZN 250 million ($147.1 million) was allocated for subsidies administered through the fund.

S&P also highlighted ABDF's close institutional relationship with the government, noting that its Supervisory Board is chaired by Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy and includes other senior government officials.

Banking sector remains key source of credit risk

Despite the improved outlook, S&P identified exposure to financial institutions as the fund's principal source of credit risk.

These exposures include loans issued through government support programs and the placement of liquid assets with financial institutions.

However, the agency noted that regulatory measures aimed at limiting banks' risk appetite have contributed to improvements in lending standards and borrower assessments across Azerbaijan's banking sector.

The agency considers these developments relevant to ABDF's financial stability and future creditworthiness.

Potential rating upgrade within 12–18 months

The positive outlook indicates that S&P could upgrade ABDF's credit ratings over the next 12–18 months if Azerbaijan's sovereign creditworthiness improves or credit risks associated with domestic banks decline.

Conversely, the agency could revise the outlook back to stable if improvements in the country's creditworthiness become less likely and banking-sector economic risks remain broadly unchanged.