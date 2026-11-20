MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 20 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Fiona, the hippopotamus who became an international sensation after her premature birth at the Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio, died after swallowing a hat, Anadolu Ajansi reported Thursday.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden said in an Instagram post that Fiona suffered a medical emergency after swallowing a hat that accidentally entered her habitat last week.

The zoo's veterinary and animal care teams made multiple attempts to save her, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

"Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome," the zoo said, adding that supportive treatment Thursday had failed.

Zoo Director Dave Jenike said staff were devastated by the unexpected loss.

"We are in shock at the moment. We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn't anymore," Jenike said in a statement published on the zoo's website.

He praised the animal care team's efforts as "heroic," saying staff had done everything possible to save Fiona.

"She was dearly loved by her Zoo family and countless others around the world. Her loss will be felt deeply by so many," he added.

Fiona captured worldwide attention after being born six weeks prematurely in January 2017.

She would have turned 10 in January.

The zoo said Fiona's death would be deeply felt by her keepers and admirers worldwide.

It also asked the public to give her animal care team space as they mourned the loss.

--NNN-ANADOLU