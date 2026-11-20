Hoa Lo: From Colonial Prison To History Museum Trend's Correspondent Reports (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Hoa Lo Prison was built by the French colonial authorities in 1896 on the site of the former Phu Khanh pottery village. It became one of the largest prisons established by the French in Indochina and was intended to hold Vietnamese patriots and members of the national liberation movement.
Thousands of prisoners passed through its gates. They were subjected to physical and psychological torture and held in harsh conditions, suffering from food shortages, poor sanitation and disease. Yet even behind bars, Vietnamese revolutionaries continued their political activities, turning the prison into a kind of school for the revolutionary movement. Among the inmates were prominent figures in Vietnam's struggle for independence, including future leaders of the country.
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