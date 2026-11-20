(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 12 November 2026 to 18 November 2026 Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 12 November 2026 to 18 November 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 36 600 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 12 November 2026 to 18 November 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 12 November 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 000 42.16 42.75 41.35 210 800 MTF CBOE 1 900 42.20 42.75 41.35 80 180 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 13 November 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 135 42.28 42.85 41.85 174 828 MTF CBOE 2 765 42.33 42.80 41.85 117 042 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 16 November 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 388 40.98 41.45 40.65 179 820 MTF CBOE 3 012 41.01 41.45 40.70 123 522 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 17 November 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 530 41.16 41.75 40.25 186 455 MTF CBOE 2 870 41.11 41.75 40.05 117 986 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 18 November 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 41.12 41.30 41.00 246 720 MTF CBOE 2 000 41.09 41.25 40.95 82 180 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 36 600 41.52 42.85 40.05 1 519 533

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 400 shares during the period from 12 November 2026 to 18 November 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 12 November 2026 to 18 November 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 12 November 2026 200 41.20 41.20 41.20 8 240 13 November 2026 1 408 42.23 42.60 41.70 59 460 16 November 2026 1 392 41.13 41.70 40.70 57 253 17 November 2026 600 40.23 40.25 40.20 24 138 18 November 2026 800 41.18 41.30 41.00 32 944 Total 4 400 182 035





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 12 November 2026 2 000 42.16 42.75 41.50 84 320 13 November 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 16 November 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 17 November 2026 1 000 41.28 41.70 40.80 41 280 18 November 2026 400 41.60 41.70 41.50 16 640 Total 3 400 142 240

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 25 271 shares.

On 18 November 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 928 441 own shares, or 3.90% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

p261120E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement.pdf