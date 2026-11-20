Bekaert: Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|12 November 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 000
|42.16
|42.75
|41.35
|210 800
|MTF CBOE
|1 900
|42.20
|42.75
|41.35
|80 180
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|13 November 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 135
|42.28
|42.85
|41.85
|174 828
|MTF CBOE
|2 765
|42.33
|42.80
|41.85
|117 042
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|16 November 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 388
|40.98
|41.45
|40.65
|179 820
|MTF CBOE
|3 012
|41.01
|41.45
|40.70
|123 522
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|17 November 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 530
|41.16
|41.75
|40.25
|186 455
|MTF CBOE
|2 870
|41.11
|41.75
|40.05
|117 986
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|18 November 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|41.12
|41.30
|41.00
|246 720
|MTF CBOE
|2 000
|41.09
|41.25
|40.95
|82 180
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|36 600
|41.52
|42.85
|40.05
|1 519 533
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 400 shares during the period from 12 November 2026 to 18 November 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 12 November 2026 to 18 November 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|12 November 2026
|200
|41.20
|41.20
|41.20
|8 240
|13 November 2026
|1 408
|42.23
|42.60
|41.70
|59 460
|16 November 2026
|1 392
|41.13
|41.70
|40.70
|57 253
|17 November 2026
|600
|40.23
|40.25
|40.20
|24 138
|18 November 2026
|800
|41.18
|41.30
|41.00
|32 944
|Total
|4 400
|182 035
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|12 November 2026
|2 000
|42.16
|42.75
|41.50
|84 320
|13 November 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|16 November 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|17 November 2026
|1 000
|41.28
|41.70
|40.80
|41 280
|18 November 2026
|400
|41.60
|41.70
|41.50
|16 640
|Total
|3 400
|142 240
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 25 271 shares.
On 18 November 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 928 441 own shares, or 3.90% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
-
p261120E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement.pdf
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