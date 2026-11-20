MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dual industry benchmark highlights Sigenergy's global bankability, proven reliability, and full-scenario deployment momentum

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigenergy, a global innovator in next-generation energy storage solutions, has been officially named a BloombergNEF (BNEF) Tier 1 Manufacturer across both Power Inverters and Energy Storage for the fourth quarter of 2026.









BloombergNEF's Tier 1 list is widely regarded as one of the renewable energy sector's most stringent independent benchmarks. Earning dual Tier 1 status in two core categories simultaneously underscores Sigenergy's strong financial stability, rigorous manufacturing quality, and proven project track record across international markets.

The double recognition validates the real-world reliability of Sigenergy's AI-driven innovative architectures and reflects the growing global adoption of Sigenergy's core technological strengths:

End-to-End Innovation: Innovative hardware and software integration delivers smarter, safer, and more resilient energy management.

Full-Scenario Scale: Proven field performance spanning residential systems, commercial & industrial (C&I) facilities, and complex utility-scale power plants.

Global Service & Support: Backed by continuous R&D investment and an expanding worldwide service and partner network.

Looking ahead, Sigenergy will continue expanding its global footprint and advancing practical, AI-native energy technologies to support partners, installers, and communities around the world.

About Sigenergy

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (6656.HK) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company has expanded across photovoltaic(PV)generation, smart energy storage and high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.

Guided by its“AI in All” strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem to deliver safer, smarter and more efficient energy solutions for households and businesses worldwide.

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