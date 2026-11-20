Hyderabad, India, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the India ceramic tiles market size USD 11.3 billion in 2026 to USD 12.22 billion in 2027 and USD 17.77 billion by 2032, at a 7.78% CAGR. Affordable-housing projects and urban renovation are supporting floor and wall tile demand, while demand for large-format slabs is encouraging manufacturers to expand bigger-tile capacity. Outsourcing and subsidiary production are also widening branded supply, while Strait of Hormuz disruptions have increased fuel and logistics risks for Morbi producers.

India Ceramic Tiles Market Growth Drivers

Urban Home Renovation Supporting Tile Demand

Renovation activity among urban households is supporting ceramic tile demand as homeowners replace aging floors and wall surfaces. Many projects focus on individual rooms such as kitchens, bathrooms, and living areas, allowing households to upgrade specific spaces without undertaking a full home renovation. This creates opportunities for suppliers to offer a wider range of tile sizes, designs, textures, and finishes suited to different budgets. Rising preference for modern interiors can further encourage homeowners to replace older ceramic surfaces with newer and more visually appealing options.

Affordable Housing and Urban Development Supporting Tile Demand

Government-backed affordable housing and urban development projects are creating additional opportunities for ceramic tile manufacturers. As sanctioned housing projects move from planning and construction toward completion, demand for flooring and wall finishes can increase. The large pipeline of affordable homes also provides manufacturers with opportunities to serve project-based orders, particularly as construction activity expands across urban areas. This makes the progress of approved housing projects an important factor in converting government-led development into actual tile demand.

Hydrogen-Ready Kilns Supporting Manufacturing Efficiency

Morbi tile manufacturers are exploring hydrogen-ready kiln technology as a potential way to improve energy efficiency and manage firing costs. The commercial benefit will depend on the availability and delivered cost of hydrogen compared with conventional natural gas. If hydrogen becomes economically viable, manufacturers could reduce energy costs and potentially strengthen their pricing position. The adoption of this technology will therefore depend on fuel availability, conversion costs, and the overall economics of kiln operations.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says,“Mordor Intelligence's analysis of the India ceramic tiles market provides a structured view of market size, growth trends, and demand patterns, helping industry stakeholders evaluate opportunities across key regions and segments using consistent and comparable market insights.”

Key Segments Covered in the India Ceramic Tiles Market Report

By Product Type

Porcelain Tiles

Glazed Ceramic Tiles

Unglazed Ceramic Tiles

Mosaic Tiles

Others (Decorative, Patterned, Handmade)

By Application

Floor

Wall

Roofing

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Hospitality (Hotels, Resorts)

Retail Spaces

Offices & Institutions

Healthcare

Educational Facilities

Transport Hubs (Airports, Metro, Bus Terminals)

Other Commercial Users

By Construction Type

New Construction

Renovation and Replacement

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Tile & Stone Stores

Home Improvement & DIY Stores

Online Retail

Direct Sales to Contractors

By Geography

North India

South India

West India

East India

India Ceramic Tiles Market Analysis by Region

South India is expected to remain the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. Simpolo's vitrified-tile plant in Tirupati, operated through its subsidiary Simpolo International Private Limited, was established to serve customers across the southern region more efficiently. However, gas supply disruptions temporarily affected production before operations resumed. The situation highlights the importance of reliable energy availability in maintaining production continuity and meeting tile demand across South India.

West India remains a major regional market for ceramic tiles, supported by its established manufacturing base and strong demand from construction and renovation projects. Vitero Tiles, a division of Aparna Enterprises, expanded its manufacturing presence in Morbi, Gujarat, to strengthen its product portfolio and serve regional customers. The new facility is expected to improve product availability and pricing flexibility, increasing competition among manufacturers and making product variety and competitive pricing important factors for suppliers targeting western India.

North and East India are supported by ongoing rural housing development, creating potential demand for ceramic tiles as new homes reach their finishing stages. Government-backed housing programs in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Odisha are expanding the base of completed rural homes. For tile suppliers, these projects provide opportunities to serve households that choose ceramic flooring and wall finishes, with demand influenced by local preferences, budgets, and construction requirements.

Overview – India Ceramic Tiles Industry



Study Period 2020 - 2032 Market Size in 2026 USD 11.30 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 12.22 Billion Market Size Forecast 2032 USD 17.77 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 7.78 % during 2027-2032 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By End-User, By Construction Type, By Distribution Channel and By Geography Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.



Key Companies Covered in the India Ceramic Tiles Market

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

Somany Ceramics Ltd

H&R Johnson (India)

Asian Granito India Ltd

Nitco Ltd

Orient Bell Ltd

RAK Ceramics India

Exxaro Tiles Ltd

Varmora Granito

Simpolo Ceramics

Johnson Pedder

Murudeshwar Ceramics (Naveen)

Pavit Ceramics

Grindwell Norton (Saint-Gobain India)

Astral Tiles

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

Capron Granito

Metro City Tiles

Itaca Ceramics

Regent Granito



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