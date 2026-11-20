Ceramic Tiles Industry In India To Cross $17 Bn By 2032 With Residential End Use Accounting For 71.03% Share In 2026, Says Mordor Intelligence
|Study Period
|2020 - 2032
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 11.30 Billion
|Market Size in 2027
|USD 12.22 Billion
|Market Size Forecast 2032
|USD 17.77 Billion
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 7.78 % during 2027-2032
|Segments Covered
|By Product Type, By Application, By End-User, By Construction Type, By Distribution Channel and By Geography
|Customization Scope
|Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
Key Companies Covered in the India Ceramic Tiles Market
- Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
- Somany Ceramics Ltd
- H&R Johnson (India)
- Asian Granito India Ltd
- Nitco Ltd
- Orient Bell Ltd
- RAK Ceramics India
- Exxaro Tiles Ltd
- Varmora Granito
- Simpolo Ceramics
- Johnson Pedder
- Murudeshwar Ceramics (Naveen)
- Pavit Ceramics
- Grindwell Norton (Saint-Gobain India)
- Astral Tiles
- Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
- Capron Granito
- Metro City Tiles
- Itaca Ceramics
- Regent Granito
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About Mordor Intelligence
Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180 + countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.Its offerings include syndicated industry reports Synapse , Data Center Intelligence and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.com. CONTACT: For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:...
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