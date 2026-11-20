Sampo Plc: Managers' Transactions (Rauramo)
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Rauramo)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with the decision of Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2026.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Markus Rauramo
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 181480/4/4
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Transaction date: 2026-11-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,976 Unit price: 9.821 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 3,976 Volume weighted average price: 9.821 EUR
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SAMPO PLC
Diane Michelberger
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
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