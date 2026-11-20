LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ClearPro, a global automotive protection film manufacturer specializing in paint protection film (PPF), automotive window film and professional vehicle protection solutions, concluded a successful appearance at SEMA Show 2026, held November 3–6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



At Booth #50227, ClearPro presented its latest automotive film technologies to professional installers, detailing businesses, dealers, distributors, and automotive aftermarket professionals from around the world. The 2026 showcase combined new product introductions, hands-on demonstrations, live installation activities and direct conversations with industry partners - reinforcing ClearPro's continued investment in product development, professional installation and global market growth.

From Product Display to Hands-On Experience

ClearPro's SEMA presence went beyond a traditional product showcase. Throughout the four-day event, visitors experienced live PPF installation activities, product-performance demonstrations and hands-on testing tools designed to make film performance more tangible.

Professional installers were able to work directly with ClearPro PPF and evaluate key characteristics including workability, controlled tack, gloss and optical clarity.

Product demonstrations also gave visitors a closer look at ClearPro's expanding PPF and automotive window film portfolio, while one-on-one conversations allowed dealers, distributors and shop owners to discuss applications, market opportunities and product positioning directly with the ClearPro team.

The focus was simple: move product performance beyond specifications and let professionals experience it firsthand.

ClearPro Wrap Challenges Put Installers at the Center

ClearPro Installation Challenge placed professional craftsmanship at the center of the SEMA experience. Rather than simply viewing products on display, participants worked directly with ClearPro PPF under real installation conditions.

Installer feedback highlighted characteristics such as smooth workability, balanced tack, high-gloss appearance and optical clarity - factors that can directly influence installation efficiency and the quality of the finished result.

Daily challenge moments, installer interviews and hands-on product evaluations created a more interactive booth experience while providing ClearPro with valuable feedback from professionals who work with automotive films every day.

For ClearPro, those installer insights are an important part of ongoing product development and market understanding.

Manufacturing, R&D and Global Growth

ClearPro's product development is supported by advanced manufacturing facility equipped with precision coating lines and automated production systems.

Our manufacturing platform is backed by proprietary formulations, adhesive-development capabilities, a global R&D center, and leading quality control system covering raw materials, micron-level precision manufacturing, certified laboratory testing, and global outdoor exposure evaluation.

This integrated approach enables ClearPro to develop automotive protection films for different climates, vehicle types, and market requirements.

SEMA 2026 also provided an important platform for ClearPro to connect with its international dealer and distributor network. Beyond products, ClearPro supports partners with product and installation training, marketing resources, store branding, digital cutting solutions, and warranty support.

Spectra Series Window Film Makes Its SEMA Debut

Another major highlight of SEMA 2026 was the debut of ClearPro Spectra 85, part of the brand's Spectra Series of premium automotive window films.

Developed with Multi-Layer Optics Technology, Spectra 85 is engineered to combine exceptional optical clarity with effective solar protection, helping reduce heat, glare and UV exposure while maintaining a natural, near-clear appearance.

Designed for premium, performance and technology-focused vehicles, the film enhances driving comfort and helps protect vehicle interiors without compromising outward visibility or the clean appearance of factory glass.

ClearPro automotive window film has also earned recognition from The Skin Cancer Foundation for UV protection.

At SEMA Show 2026, Spectra 85 was featured in the New Product Showcase, extending its visibility beyond the ClearPro booth and into SEMA's broader product discovery platform.

The launch reflects ClearPro's continued expansion into advanced automotive window film technologies designed to meet the growing demand for comfort, clarity and protection.

Building the Next Stage of Automotive Film Partnerships

SEMA continues to bring together manufacturers, professional buyers and businesses from across the automotive aftermarket.

For ClearPro, participating in SEMA is not simply about presenting new products. It is an opportunity to listen to professional installers, understand changing market demands and build stronger relationships with the businesses that bring automotive protection solutions to customers worldwide.

Beyond products, ClearPro supports professional partners with product and installation training, marketing resources, store branding, digital cutting solutions and warranty support.

The feedback gathered during SEMA 2026 - from installer experiences to dealer and distributor discussions - will continue to inform ClearPro's product development and international market strategy.

As demand grows for premium PPF, advanced automotive window film and more efficient installation solutions, ClearPro will continue investing in product technology, manufacturing capabilities and professional partner support

.

Products. Installation. Technology. Partnership.

At SEMA Show 2026, ClearPro brought these elements together under one roof - reinforcing its commitment to helping professional partners deliver better protection, stronger customer experiences and sustainable business growth.

About ClearPro

ClearPro is a global automotive film brand specializing in paint protection film (PPF), automotive window film, windshield protection film and related vehicle protection solutions.

Supported by manufacturing, research and development, professional training, digital cutting solutions and global marketing resources, ClearPro works with automotive film dealers, distributors, installers and detailing professionals in markets around the world.

Guided by the philosophy“Adapted for Protection,” ClearPro continues to develop automotive protection solutions designed for different vehicles, climates, installation requirements and market needs.

Request product samples, explore the ClearPro Dealer Program or contact the global team to discuss opportunities in your market.

For more information, visit Website: Paint Protection Film Manufacturer | ClearPro



Website URL: clearpro

Jane Moon

ClearPro

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ClearPro Brings Advanced Automotive Film Innovation to SEMA Show 2026 News Provided By Nux News wire November 20, 2026, 07:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, International Organizations, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.