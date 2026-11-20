Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Cairo supported measures taken by Saudi Arabia to safeguard its security and protect civilian and economic facilities, according to Al Jazeera on Friday, November 20.

The condemnation followed an attack on Thursday that damaged a tower in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), as well as neighbouring buildings. Saudi Civil Defense said several floors of the tower sustained material damage, but no injuries were reported.

Reuters reported that the damaged building was the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Tower, an 80-storey skyscraper that houses the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. The strike shattered windows across several floors and damaged parts of the building's exterior.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for targeting Riyadh's financial district, according to Al Jazeera. Saudi authorities said emergency teams responded to the incident and implemented measures to protect lives and property.

The attack was the second in less than two weeks to damage a prominent building in the financial district. On November 8, a separate attack caused damage to a building belonging to Saudi state oil company Aramco in Riyadh.

Following Thursday's strike, Saudi authorities closed entrances to the financial district and evacuated people from the area, while emergency services were deployed to the scene, Reuters reported.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry also condemned the attacks targeting civilian and economic facilities, saying the kingdom reserved the right to take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty, protect national assets and ensure the safety of citizens and residents.

The ministry called on the international community, particularly permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, to condemn the attacks and implement relevant Security Council resolutions.

The latest incident comes amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, with attacks increasingly targeting Saudi airports, oil infrastructure and other strategic facilities.

Egypt has repeatedly expressed support for Saudi Arabia amid the escalating attacks. On October 18, Egypt's National Defence Council, chaired by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, announced that Cairo was prepared to provide all necessary and possible support to defend the kingdom's security and stability.

The renewed escalation has heightened concerns over regional security and the potential impact on critical infrastructure, energy supplies and economic activity across the Gulf.