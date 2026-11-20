MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 20 (IANS) South Korea's Unification Minister Chung Dong-young met US Ambassador to South Korea Michelle Steel on Friday to discuss the allies' policies on North Korea and Seoul's effort to bring lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said.

It was Chung's first official meeting with Steel, who arrived here in late July as Washington's top envoy to Seoul. The ministry had confirmed last month that the talks were being arranged.

At Chung's office at the government complex in Seoul, the two discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the allies' North Korea policies, the ministry said in a statement, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Chung called a firm South Korea-US alliance the foundation of peace and prosperity on the peninsula, and said dialogue with Pyongyang must resume, both between Washington and Pyongyang, and between the two Koreas.

He explained Seoul's effort to keep border tensions from flaring into accidental clashes and to build peaceful coexistence, and asked for Washington's support.

Both sides agreed that the alliance remains the axis of regional peace and prosperity, and said they would continue close communication on the matter.

Since her arrival, Steel has met a series of South Korean ministers, beginning with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun in early August.

That she had yet to meet Chung more than two months into her tenure, however, had fuelled speculation that the United States was displeased with Chung's alleged leak of classified information on North Korea.

The speculation centred on Chung's remarks in March about a third uranium enrichment facility in North Korea, which the US government regards as classified information. Chung has said the information was already in the public domain.

After his meeting with Steel, Chung travelled to the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom, where he was set to meet US Forces Korea (USFK) Commander General Xavier Brunson, who also leads the United Nations Command and South Korea-US Combined Forces Command.

It will also be the first official meeting between the two. Brunson took command in South Korea in December 2024, and Chung became unification minister in July 2025.