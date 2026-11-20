MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Friday filed a charge sheet at a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kolkata against three West Bengal-based businessmen in connection with a multi-crore illegal land grabbing case in the state.

In the charge sheet, the three businessmen, namely Amit Gangopadhyay, Ramprasad Mukherjee and Debashis Chowdhury, have been accused of systematically grabbing land one after another in Garia and its adjoining areas on the southern outskirts of Kolkata by showing fake documents.

The ED official started an investigation in the matter based on 13 FIRs filed by the state police. The cases were filed at Sonarpur and Narendrapur police stations under the Baruipur Police District in South 24 Parganas district and the Electronic Complex police station under Bidhannagar City Police in North 24 Parganas district.

In the FIRs there, the businessmen were accused of cheating, criminal conspiracy, forgery and use of fake documents. In the charge sheet, the ED claimed that Amit Gangopadhyay and his associates had planned a web of fraud to grab valuable land in Garia and its surrounding areas, sources aware of the development said.

It is alleged that land worth crores of rupees was grabbed by preparing fake power of attorney, fake board resolutions and inheritance documents. Initially, the accused used to establish contact with the land owners through development agreements and power of attorney, and later, using that opportunity, the documents related to land ownership were distorted.

After that, sources said, on the basis of those documents, registry documents were prepared for the transfer of land ownership and rights, mutations were made in the land records, and civil cases were filed.

In its charge sheet, the ED had named two such schemes floated by the three accused businessmen, through which the forgery was committed. Property worth Rs 4.12 crore was illegally acquired through the first project and property worth Rs 71.62 crore was illegally acquired through the second project.

In March this year, the ED conducted searches at the homes and offices of Amit Gangopadhyay and two other accused businessmen in this case.

Amit Gangopadhyay was arrested on September 15. The ED said that investigations are underway to find out who else was involved in this land fraud scam.