Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Mother Savitri Devi Passes Away At 91 In Uttarakhand
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, passed away in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Friday. She was 91.
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