MENAFN - IANS) Antalya (Turkey), Nov 20 (IANS) In a major diplomatic outreach on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav held a flurry of high-level bilateral meetings with key global climate and energy leaders, including UN climate chief Simon Stiell, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and his ministerial counterparts from Australia, Japan, the UK, Norway, Denmark and China, besides the European Commissioner.

As COP31 negotiations remained deadlocked over contentious issues, including fossil fuels, climate finance, and adaptation, on the scheduled final day of the summit, Minister Yadav on Friday announced a piece of good news from home, saying India's cheetah population had risen to 62 following the birth of four cubs to a female cheetah brought from Botswana, marking a significant milestone for Project Cheetah.

The announcement comes as Yadav is leading India's engagement at the COP31, where he has also highlighted the role of big cat conservation in climate change mitigation, ecosystem resilience and sustainable development.

Yadav arrived in Antalya on Sunday to lead India's engagement at COP31, which is being held from November 9 to 20. India is seeking practical outcomes that strengthen international cooperation and move climate negotiations from commitments towards implementation.

Yadav, who believes equity-based consensus and urgent action to guide global climate efforts, earlier this week, held bilateral meetings with UN climate chief Simon Stiell and Australia's Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen, focusing on climate negotiations, adaptation, mitigation, climate finance and the implementation of global climate commitments.

In his meeting with Stiell, the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Minister Yadav discussed ways to advance key issues, including means of implementation, just transition, adaptation and climate finance. Yadav said India remained committed to constructive engagement with the UNFCCC and would extend support for efforts aimed at advancing the global climate agenda.

In a separate meeting with Bowen, who is serving as COP31 President of Negotiations, the Indian minister held detailed discussions on issues concerning mitigation, adaptation and climate finance. Yadav assured India's support for the COP31 presidency and said the country would play a constructive role in working towards positive outcomes at the conference.

The bilateral engagements come as COP31 enters its decisive phase, with negotiations centred on climate finance, adaptation, mitigation, just transition and the implementation of climate commitments.

India has called for a balanced and equitable outcome at the conference, emphasising predictable climate finance, technology transfer, capacity-building and respect for developing countries' national circumstances and development priorities.

The Indian delegation is also advocating a country-driven approach to the just transition agenda, arguing that climate action must account for employment, livelihoods, energy access, poverty eradication and social protection.

At a ministerial roundtable on just transition, Yadav called for a two-tier, party-guided mechanism that respects national sovereignty and addresses the specific needs of developing countries.

India has reiterated that climate ambition must be accompanied by adequate financial and technological support, stressing that developing nations should have the resources necessary to implement their climate commitments.

About his meeting with Saudi Arabia's minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Yadav wrote on X,“We exchanged views on climate negotiations and energy security. We also emphasised delivery on climate finance for effective climate action.”

He emphasised equity, common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC) and national circumstances in climate action during his meeting with China's Vice-Minister of Ecology and Environment Li Gao.

The COP31 Presidency issued an ambitious“35 by 35 pledge” to increase electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035. Electrifying transport while also cutting passenger and freight energy demand is central to achieving this goal.

(Vishal Gulati can be contacted at...)