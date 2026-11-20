A woman and her two young daughters died after a massive fire broke out at their home following a gas cylinder explosion in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. The incident took place in Kheri village under the Babri police station area late on Wednesday night. The victims were identified as Sajida, 31, and her daughters, Adan, 13 and Mahira, 11. All three suffered severe burn injuries after the fire engulfed the house. They were rushed to the Shamli district hospital, where doctors declared them dead, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

UP के शामली के कैडी में दर्दनाक हादसा बुधवार देर रात एक मकान में भीषण आग लगी चपेट में आने से मां और दो बेटियों की मौत हो गई। मां साजिदा (32), बड़ी बेटी अदन (13) और छोटी बेटी माहिरा (11) सो रही थीं। आग की चपेट में आने से तीनों बुरी तरह झुलस गईं थी...

#shamli #UPNews #UP Mohammad Masi (@masimohammad15) November 19, 2026

The explosion also destroyed household belongings, clothes and other essential items, leaving the family with nothing but the remains of their damaged home.

Gas cylinder explosion triggers fire around midnight

According to reports, Sajid was sleeping at home with his family when the incident occurred at around 12.30 am on Thursday.

A fire suddenly broke out in a gas cylinder kept inside the house. Before the family could understand what was happening or escape to safety, the cylinder reportedly exploded with a loud bang.

The explosion caused flames to spread rapidly through the house, trapping Sajida and her two daughters inside the room where they were sleeping.

The fire was reportedly so intense that Sajid could not immediately reach them or rescue them. Neighbours were also unable to help because of the spreading flames.

Fire brigade and police rush to the spot

The loud explosion alerted residents of Kheri village, who rushed towards the house and informed the Babri police station.

Police personnel and a fire brigade team reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. Firefighters, assisted by local residents, worked hard to bring the blaze under control.

Once the fire was extinguished, the three injured family members were taken to the district hospital in an ambulance. However, doctors declared all three dead after examining them.

How to prevent gas cylinder fires at home

Domestic LPG cylinders need careful handling to prevent fires and explosions. Always keep cylinders upright in a well-ventilated place, away from direct heat and electrical equipment. Turn off the regulator and stove knobs after cooking and check the rubber tube, regulator and connections regularly for damage.

Never use a match or lighter to check for a gas leak. If you smell LPG, do not operate electrical switches, light a flame or use electrical appliances. If it is safe to do so, close the regulator, open doors and windows, and move everyone outside. Contact your LPG distributor or emergency services from a safe location. These precautions are particularly important because leaked LPG can accumulate and ignite when exposed to a spark.

LPG safety guidelines: Bharat Petroleum advises consumers to keep cylinders upright, away from heat sources and in well-ventilated spaces. The regulator should be switched off when the stove is not in use, particularly at night. In case of a suspected leak, residents should avoid operating electrical switches or lighting matches, open doors and windows, and contact the LPG emergency helpline 1906.