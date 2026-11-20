Social media is often filled with unusual requests, witty exchanges and unexpected replies. A recent interaction between Indian Railways and an X user has caught the attention of internet users. What began as a sarcastic request for a certificate for travelling in a Sleeper Class (SL) coach without a ticket turned into a humorous exchange after South East Central Railway responded with a clever remark. The railway authority pointed out that travelling without a ticket would not earn anyone a certificate but could instead result in an Excess Fare Ticket (EFT). The response soon became a talking point, with users sharing their reactions to the exchange.

X User Requests Certificate For First Train Journey

The exchange began when an X user, Vade Marappa, shared a post about his first-ever train experience. In a tongue-in-cheek request addressed to Indian Railways, he asked whether he could receive a certificate for boarding a Sleeper Class coach, while admitting that he did not have a ticket.

"Dear Railways, can I get a certificate for boarding your SL coach, it was my first ever train experience. I didn't have a ticket though, but please make an exception."

The post appeared to be a sarcastic take on travelling without a ticket, with the user playfully asking the railway authorities to make an exception for his first train journey.

South East Central Railway Responds With Witty Reply

Responding to the post, South East Central Railway delivered a humorous yet firm reply, making it clear that travelling without a valid ticket would not qualify anyone for a certificate.

"Travelling without a ticket won't get you a certificate, but an Excess Fare Ticket (EFT), which you can frame at home, if you wish! Remember: Ticketless travel attracts the applicable fare and excess charge under Section 138 of the Railways Act, 1989, and may potentially lead to imprisonment in case of non-payment. Better to buy a ticket!"

The response combined humour with a reminder about railway rules and the consequences of travelling without a valid ticket.

Travelling without a ticket won't get you a certificate, but an Excess Fare Ticket (EFT), which you can frame at home, if you wish!

Remember:

Ticketless travel attracts the applicable fare and excess charge under Section 138 of the Railways Act, 1989, and may potentially lead to imprisonment in case of non-payment.

Better to buy a ticket!

- South East Central Railway (@secrail) November 18, 2026

X User Clarifies Sarcastic Intent

Following the railway authority's response, Vade Marappa clarified that his original post was intended as a joke.

Acknowledging the railway's reply, the user wrote: "Bro. It was obviously a sarcastic post, but thank you:) will keep this in mind."

The clarification added another light-hearted moment to the exchange, which continued to attract attention on the platform.

@secrail Bro. It was obviously a sarcastic post, but thank you:) will keep this in mind.

- Vade Marappa (@BuddhiPurusa6) November 18, 2026

How Did Social Media React?

The interaction prompted reactions from other X users, with some joining in on the humour while others highlighted the importance of following railway ticketing rules.

One user commented: "EFT is definitely not the certificate anyone wants... Specially for Room decoration."

@secrail EFT is definitely not the certificate anyone wants... Specially for Room decoration

- Shrikant pandey (@skant_pandey) November 18, 2026

Another user wrote: "I will bookmark this tweet to report ppl who are boarding SL with a unreserved ticket. Let's make the railway a fair and square journey for all."

@secrail I will bookmark this tweet to report ppl who are boarding SL with a unreserved ticket. Let's make the railway a fair and square journey for all.

- Sathish Krish (@SathishKrish13) November 18, 2026

The exchange has drawn attention for the railway authority's witty response and the reminder that passengers must travel with valid tickets, even on their first train journey.