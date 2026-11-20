Improvements in record keeping, protection of land, and provision of efficient administrative services in Delhi may be put in place after a meeting between the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and senior officials of the Revenue Department. Measures to improve land administration in all 13 districts of Delhi were discussed.

Key points to improve service in line with timeframes include streamlining processes, reducing delays, speeding up the passing of the Delhi Property Records Act 2026, restoring water bodies, improving Sub-Registrar offices, and improving digital services.

Delhi Revenue Department

The meeting discussed current processes and future plans for improvement at the 13 district offices within Delhi. To improve land administration in Delhi, Sandhu stressed that the processes must be transparent and efficient. In particular, government land must be protected and well-managed.

To enable good management of public land, officials must implement measures to prevent encroachment. Improving land management, land records, property processes and revenue services in Delhi will improve services for local residents.

Delhi Property Records Act 2026

Improvements to the Delhi Property Records Act 2026 were also discussed. The Lieutenant Governor has asked officials to speed up the process.

Well organised property records allow for efficient land management. Improvements to property records will improve citizens' ability to obtain property information, confirm documents and make property related processes easier. However, further information on the content of the bill and when it will be implemented has not been provided.

Restoration of Water Bodies

Restoration of water bodies in Delhi was mentioned. The Lieutenant Governor asked officials to implement necessary actions to restore water bodies in order to improve water conservation.

Protection of Government Land

Another key point of discussion was protecting government land. Officials were told to improve processes in order to better protect public property.

Improving Sub-Register Offices and e-District Services

Lieutenant Governor has asked for improvements to be made in sub-registrar offices across Delhi. This improvement in sub-registrar services will make the process of registering property more efficient, transparent and easy for citizens.

He also stressed the importance of improving e-district services in Delhi. This will mean that residents can easily access services provided by government without having to visit offices in person.

Filling Vacancies and Reducing Delays

Finally, Sandhu made clear that vacancies within the department should Be Filled. He also emphasised the importance of removing bottlenecks to improve processes. Officials must be held accountable to ensure important work is completed in the required timescales.

Overall, improvements to make revenue services more efficient for citizens were highlighted. Timelines should be met, delays reduced and efficiency improved.