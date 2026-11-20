Inside Mammootty Kochi luxury home valued at Rs 4 crore, featuring modern minimalist interiors, rooftop solar panels, and the famous 369 Garage in Kerala.

Estimated cost, Rs 4 crore!

Malayalam film icon Mammootty built his eco-friendly waterside mansion in the Elamkulam-Kadavanthra neighbourhood of Kochi. He shares the multi-stories architectural wonder with his son actor Dulquer Salmaan.

The veteran actor had packed up his residence in Panampilly Nagar after 12 years in 2020. The family has turned the former home into a boutique stay. Then they moved into this modern waterfront estate built right over a placid lake.

The multi-storey home has been designed by interior architect Amaal Sufiya, wife of Dulquer Salmaan. She had moved away from the heavy traditional Kerala styling. Instead, the whole structure is marked by clean lines and modern minimalism. Massive floor-to-ceiling windows of glass allow light to flood open living spaces, revealing soft pastels and sleek marble floors.

Elegance meets everyday function on every single level. Cleanly practical living spaces are balanced with simple finishes. Rooftop solar panels power the entire estate. They supply clean energy straight into major living zones, keeping the household's energy usage efficient. Solar power drives most daily operations seamlessly.

369 – the infamous number is on every single vehicle registration plate in the bay. The family's extensive collection of automobiles is housed in a custom vehicle sanctuary. The place is called '369 Garage' and he has high-end BMWs and luxury Mercedes-Benz SUVs.

The five members of the family here are Mammootty and wife Sulfath and son Dulquer and Amaal and daughter Maryam who live under one roof. They live in a tight-knit multigenerational home.

How do they juggle privacy and family get-togethers? Entertainment suites and a dedicated home theater setup are included for recreation and social events.