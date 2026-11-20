MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Retail investors poured into Anthropic's Nasdaq debut on Thursday, turning the first trading day into a high-volume spectacle for the AI sector. However, new data reviewed by market research firm Vanda suggests that enthusiasm didn't fully translate into sustained net buying.

According to figures cited from Vanda Research and reported by Yahoo Finance, retail traders participated with $772 million in Anthropic share trading. Yet their net purchases totaled only $60 million -about half of the $118 million net retail buying recorded during SpaceX's first day of trading in June. Overall volume reflects both purchases and sales, while net buying measures how much more retail investors bought than sold.

Retail trading volume in Anthropic's Nasdaq debut reached $772 million, the highest first-day market-debut retail volume in Vanda's data going back to 2012. Despite the heavy activity, net retail buying for Anthropic was $60 million, roughly half the net purchases retail investors made in SpaceX's June debut. Anthropic opened at $111.50 (about 34.3% above the IPO price of $83 ) and closed at $97.17, up 17.1% on the day. Vanda had previously forecast far larger net retail buying for Anthropic-around $250 million -a level not reached on the day. Decentralized market signals showed high anticipation ahead of the open, with Anthropic perpetual futures on Hyperliquid trading close to the stock's opening price.

Key takeawaysA blockbuster debut, but net buying lagged

Anthropic's IPO priced at $83 per share and valued the company's offering at $81.34 billion. The Claude AI developer and existing shareholders sold 980 million shares as part of the listing. When trading began on Thursday, the stock opened at $111.50 and ultimately closed at $97.17 after a first-day gain of 17.1%.

While the company's debut drew intense retail attention-enough to top any market debut in Vanda's long-running dataset-the composition of that activity stands out. Vanda's framework distinguishes between total volume and net purchases, and it's the net figure that tells a more cautious story. Retail participants traded heavily, but purchases exceeded sales by only $60 million, suggesting that some of the same attention may have included rapid selling or profit-taking during the first day's volatility.

How Anthropic compares with SpaceX's first day

For context, SpaceX's Nasdaq debut in June followed a similar pattern of retail involvement but with a stronger net-buying profile. SpaceX shares gained 19.2% on their first day, closing at $160.95 against an IPO price of $135, according to Nasdaq's announcement.

Even though SpaceX's first-day retail trading volume was lower than Anthropic's-Vanda's figures as reported by Yahoo Finance cite SpaceX volume at $669 million -retail investors delivered $118 million in net purchases. Put another way: Anthropic drew more activity in dollar terms, but retail buyers were less consistently net purchasers than they were during SpaceX's debut.

The contrast matters for market watchers because net buying often functions as a proxy for whether retail demand is“sticky” versus simply turning into short-term churn around an opening print. On Thursday, Anthropic's retail net demand appeared comparatively restrained.

What investors expected versus what happened

Vanda had set expectations before trading began. In a forecast published earlier, the firm predicted about $250 million in net retail buying for Anthropic-more than four times Thursday's reported $60 million net figure. Vanda's earlier estimate drew on patterns from past retail participation in market debuts, as well as retail activity signaled through Anthropic perpetual futures traded on decentralized exchange Hyperliquid.

That pre-open positioning can be seen in derivative pricing. Shortly before Nasdaq trading started, Anthropic futures on Hyperliquid were reported to have traded at $110.48, which was only 0.9% below the stock's eventual opening price. The closeness between the derivative market level and the equity open suggests that anticipation was already priced in across both traditional and crypto-native trading venues.

Still, the gap between the $250 million net-buy forecast and the $60 million realized net purchases on the day indicates that execution may have been uneven once trading began-whether due to rapid price moves, shifting sentiment, or retail traders adjusting positions as liquidity and volatility unfolded.

Why this matters beyond IPO trivia

Anthropic's listing illustrates a recurring dynamic at mega-IPOs: retail participation can surge in terms of volume without guaranteeing the direction implied by hype. For traders, the distinction between high turnover and sustained net buying is crucial, especially on debut days when spreads, intraday swings, and order-book effects can make“interest” look stronger than it is.

For long-horizon investors, the more relevant question is what happens after the opening rush. Vanda's figures show that even when retail activity is record-setting, net demand can fall short of expectations. That mismatch can shape early momentum and may influence how quickly price stabilizes once the market transitions from discovery to valuation-driven trading.

For the broader ecosystem, the link between equity anticipation and perpetual futures pricing underscores that crypto markets increasingly act as a parallel venue for positioning around major corporate events. While derivative activity doesn't determine the stock's fundamentals, it can reveal how quickly traders reallocate risk as expectations crystallize.

Going forward, readers should watch whether Anthropic's early trading pattern continues into subsequent sessions-particularly whether retail flows shift from heavy volume into more consistent net buying, or whether Thursday's net-buy shortfall signals that the debut excitement may fade quickly.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.