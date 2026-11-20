Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteers install a handcrafted bunk bed in a child's bedroom during a delivery.

A child stretches out on a brand-new bed - built, delivered and installed by Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteers, complete with a new mattress, pillow and bedding.

Four-Star Charity Navigator–rated Sleep in Heavenly Peace invites donors to help end child bedlessness on Dec. 1

- Jordan Allen, CEO of Sleep in Heavenly PeacePOCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This GivingTuesday, Dec. 1, Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is inviting donors nationwide to help get kids off the floor and into beds of their own by giving at shpbeds/giving-tuesday. A global day of generosity held each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, GivingTuesday kicks off the year-end giving season and is one of the most important fundraising days of the year for nonprofits like SHP.With more than 400 SHP chapters, volunteers build beds by hand, then deliver and install them in children's homes, complete with a new mattress, pillow and bedding, all at no cost to families.– A Real Problem, Close to Home –Bedlessness isn't a real word, but it is a real problem. U.S. Census Bureau data shows more than 12.1 million children in the U.S. are living in poverty. When families are stretched to cover rent, food and utilities, a child's bed is often one of the first things to go, leaving kids sleeping on floors and couches, sharing crowded beds with siblings, or making do with other inadequate sleeping arrangements.SHP chapters now serve communities home to 31.57% of the U.S. population, or 107 million people, including 3.8 million children living in poverty. This fall, SHP celebrated delivering its 400,000th bed, a milestone that reflects both the scale of the need and the steady, mission-focused work of its volunteers. Even so, SHP's waitlist still tops 100,000 kids.– It's More Than Just a Bed –Pediatric sleep guidelines from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, recommend 9 to 12 hours of sleep a night for children ages 6 to 12. Regular, adequate sleep is linked to better attention, behavior, learning, memory and emotional health, while too little is associated with higher rates of injury, obesity and depression.A bed of their own gives kids a safe, consistent place to rest and helps them show up to school ready to learn. It also sends a powerful message: you matter."When a child gets their own bed, we see it change more than their nights. We see it change their days: how they feel at school, how they play, how they see themselves. This GivingTuesday, every gift helps us shrink our bed waitlist and connects our volunteers with the children and families who need them most, right in their own communities," said Jordan Allen, CEO of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.– A Charity Donors Can Trust –SHP holds a Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator, including a 100% score for Accountability & Finance, and has earned Candid's Platinum Seal of Transparency for eight consecutive years. 95.1% of SHP's expenses went to mission programs, far above the Better Business Bureau's recommended 65%.Give year-round: join the Bunkhead ClubDonors who give $20 or more a month for one year through SHP's Bunkhead Club fund a complete bed for a child: frame, mattress, pillow and bedding.– How to give –Donate on GivingTuesday: shpbeds/giving-tuesdayJoin the Bunkhead Club: bunkheadSleep in Heavenly Peace is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN 46-4346568), and donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.– About –Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!Child bedlessness affects millions of kids who sleep on floors, couches, or in other inadequate or unsafe conditions. A bed is a basic necessity that supports a child's physical, emotional, and mental development. Powered by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child has a safe, comfortable place to rest and grow. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.

Leigh Ann Dufurrena

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

+1 844-432-2337 ext. 5018

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Sleep in Heavenly Peace Delivers 400,000th Bed

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This GivingTuesday, Give a Child a Place to Dream News Provided By Sleep in Heavenly Peace November 20, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Religion



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