Ganesh Practoor, QE, AI & Technology Transformation Executive and European Software Testing Awards Judge, presents the Leading Vendor – Service Delivery & Consulting award to Aspire Systems' Sarathy Devaraju and Jothi Lakshmi.

- Janakiraman Jayachandran - Global Head, Aspire SystemsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aspire Systems, an AI-led, platform-driven technology services firm, has won the Leading Vendor – Service Delivery and Consulting category at the European Software Testing Awards (ESTA) 2026. The award recognises Aspire Systems' quality engineering services for a leading multi-brand fashion retailer, helping the organisation streamline testing operations, improve automation, and deliver releases consistently across a complex technology landscape.The recognition highlights Aspire Systems' consulting-led approach to quality engineering, combining structured governance, scalable delivery models, intelligent automation, and continuous improvement to address complex enterprise testing requirements.The engagement involved supporting a retailer operating across eight brands and more than 100 applications, with over 120 releases annually. Aspire Systems collaborated closely with the customer to consolidate fragmented testing operations into a unified quality engineering service while ensuring business continuity throughout the transition from the incumbent vendor.Through an initial assessment of the testing landscape, Aspire Systems identified opportunities to strengthen governance, improve automation coverage, and establish a centralized POD-based delivery model. The engagement subsequently expanded into end-to-end managed testing across functional, regression, performance, and store-system testing.Key outcomes included uninterrupted release delivery throughout the vendor transition, 85% automation coverage for one brand's eCommerce and mobile scope within three months, and a 45% improvement in automation development and maintenance productivity through engineer-validated AI accelerators. The engagement also delivered more than 5,000 new functional test cases and established a scalable testing model across all eight brands.The award reflects Aspire Systems' commitment to helping enterprises build sustainable quality engineering capabilities that improve delivery efficiency, strengthen release confidence, and support evolving business needs.Janakiraman Jayachandran, Global Head of Software & Technology at Aspire Systems, said, "Winning the European Software Testing Award is a proud moment for Aspire Systems and a recognition of the trust our customers place in our quality engineering capabilities. This achievement reflects the dedication of our teams and their ability to bring together consulting expertise, engineering excellence, and AI-enabled approaches to solve complex testing challenges. Our partnership with the retailer demonstrates how a structured, scalable quality engineering model can deliver measurable improvements while ensuring business continuity. Congratulations to everyone who contributed to this achievement."About Aspire SystemsAspire Systems is an AI-led, platform-driven technology services firm and a trusted technology partner for its customers. The company provides AI Transformation, Data Analytics & Intelligence, Software Engineering, Quality Engineering, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and RunOps Services for enterprises across industries. With 4,000+ employees serving 275+ customers worldwide, Aspire Systems delivers measurable business outcomes through long-term partnerships built on trust, innovation, and engineering excellence. The company has offices in the USA, Mexico, UK, Ireland, India, Singapore, and UAE. Learn more at .About the European Software Testing AwardsThe European Software Testing Awards recognize excellence and achievement in software testing and quality assurance across Europe. The awards celebrate organizations, teams, and individuals demonstrating outstanding contributions to software quality, testing innovation, service delivery, and project outcomes.

Media Contact

Aspire Systems

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Aspire Systems Named Leading Vendor at European Software Testing Awards 2026 News Provided By Aspire Systems Inc November 20, 2026, 07:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.