MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) Amid a show-cause notice slapped on him by the Calcutta High Court over derogatory comments made about a section of the judiciary accusing the latter of being "biased", Trinamool Congress General Secretary and the party's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, had again raised questions about the judiciary's role in protecting public interest.

In a long social media post made in Bengali in the wee hours of Friday, the Diamond Harbour MP had referred to certain alleged developments at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal in the recent past, hinting towards a larger conspiracy against him and his party, which, according to him, had been jointly crafted by the state police and the ruling BJP.

In the same post, he also questioned whether the law of the land“would protect the truth or would it indulge in lies fabricated for the benefit of the powerful”.

In the same post, he referred to an alleged incident in which a case was registered at the Diamond Harbour Police Station on August 15 this year, though the FIR was drafted the next day, on August 16.“The case was registered with a previous date to hide the true course of events,” the Diamond Harbour MP alleged in his social media post.

He also claimed that the plot for the FIR was crafted at a meeting on August 16 by CID officer Raja Nashkar, complainant in the case, Syda Sakina Tasmin, Diamond Harbour Police Station's inspector-in-charge Prasenjit Kar, and local BJP leader Bhaskar Mondal.

In the same post, Abhishek, also the nephew of the former West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, had also accused the Diamond Harbour District Police of putting pressure on his arrested executive assistant. Sumit Roy, to give statements against him.

“I have just one question for the judiciary now. Whether the law will protect the truth, or will it indulge lies fabricated for the benefit of the powerful?” Abhishek observed in his social media post.

Incidentally, on Friday afternoon, Abhishek Banerjee is supposed to appear at the Girish Park Police Station in North Kolkata for interrogation in relation to an FIR registered against him by a woman accusing the Diamond Harbour MP of making derogatory comments about the West Midnapore district police superintendent, Papia Sultana.

The Diamond Harbour MP made another social media post at around 10 a.m. on Friday referring to his scheduled appearance at the Girish Park Police Station.

“Girish Park Police Station has summoned me today in connection with a case alleging that I threatened police officials with facing justice in the days ahead. Before I head there, I thought it would be worth revisiting what BJP leaders have said about the Bengal Police over the years,” Abhishek claimed in that social media post.