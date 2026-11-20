MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 (IANS) Cyclone Akvan has crossed the South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coast near Gopalpur, but the landfall process will continue for about two more hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty said on Friday.

She said the system is now over South Coastal Odisha and adjoining North Andhra Pradesh, about 10 km southwest of Gopalpur and 130 km west-southwest of Puri. It crossed the coast with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph.

Mohanty stated that in the last 24 hours, Patrapur in Ganjam district recorded 209 mm of rainfall, followed by Hinjli with 207 mm, Chikiti with 199 mm, Gopalpur with 190 mm and Chhatrapur with 139 mm of the same district. Paradip received 93 mm and Puri 79 mm. Other places also reported heavy rainfall, she said.

As many as 13 blocks in the coastal districts of Odisha have received over 100 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours due to the effect of Cyclone Akvan, she said.

Mohanty said the cyclone is likely to weaken into a deep depression, and into a depression by about 5.30 pm. It is expected to weaken further by around 11.30 pm. According to the IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely across the state as the system moves northwestwards.

Mohanty noted that the twin cities of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack and Khorda are likely to see light to moderate rain, with one or two heavy spells. Similarly, Kandhamal and other interior districts, along with all coastal districts, are likely to be affected. Lightning and thunderstorm activity is also expected.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary of Odisha, Anu Garg, on Friday said that 3.72 lakh people have been evacuated and shifted to nearly 10,000 shelters. The highest number of people, 1,54,290, were evacuated from Ganjam district, followed by 51,956 from Kendrapada, 40,295 from Puri, 28,693 from Gajapati and 23,061 from Khordha.

She further added that of the 4,470 pregnant women evacuated, 1,450 have given birth, and both the mothers and their babies are safe.

“Our entire team monitored the situation throughout the night. All District Collectors and senior officers were also monitoring the situation. According to their reports, no untoward incident has been reported so far,” Garg said.