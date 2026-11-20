MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a request by advocate Prashant Bhushan for urgent listing of a recall application before the original two-judge Bench that had referred the challenge to the law governing the appointment of Election Commissioners to a Constitution Bench.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant told Bhushan that the objection to the reference order could be raised before the five-judge Constitution Bench already constituted to hear the matter.

Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, sought an urgent listing of the recall application before the same Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma, which had passed the reference order.

Highlighting that Justice Sharma was due to retire at the end of next week, Bhushan urged the CJI to direct that the application be listed during the following week, arguing that the recall plea should be considered by the judges who had passed the original order.

However, CJI Kant declined the request, observing that the issue could be raised before the five-judge Constitution Bench when the matter came up for hearing.

The CJI also indicated that the Constitution Bench could consider the recall application even after the retirement of Justice Sharma, declining the request to separately list it before the original two-judge Bench.

The recall application seeks reconsideration of the September 23 order by which Justices Datta and Sharma delivered a split verdict on whether the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, warranted reference to a larger Bench.

While Justice Datta had rejected the plea for reference, Justice Sharma held that the challenge raised substantial questions of constitutional interpretation requiring consideration by a Constitution Bench.

Following the difference of opinion, the matter was placed before the CJI for appropriate orders, leading to the constitution of a five-judge Bench.

The recall plea has questioned Justice Sharma's participation in the proceedings, claiming a conflict of interest on the ground that his son had appeared as standing counsel for the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The petitions challenge the 2023 law, which replaced the Chief Justice of India (CJI) with a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister in the selection committee responsible for appointing the CEC and Election Commissioners.

The petitioners contend that the exclusion of the CJI from the selection panel compromises the independence of the poll panel, particularly in view of its constitutional responsibility to ensure free and fair elections.