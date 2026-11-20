MENAFN - IANS) Gorakhpur, Nov 20 (IANS) BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Friday said strict legal action would be taken in connection with the death of a 13-year-old boy who was allegedly crushed by a bulldozer during a Samajwadi Party (SP) roadshow led by party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

Speaking to IANS, Ravi Kishan said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the bereaved family along with him and assured that those responsible would not be spared.

“We went to the boy's house at night with Maharaj ji. When a family's 12-14-year-old child, the light of their home, is lost, thousands of people from the entire neighbourhood gather there. Now, look at the situation. Legal action will be taken. Maharaj ji has said that no one will be spared,” the BJP MP said.

Alleging negligence on the part of those operating the bulldozer and managing the rally, Kishan said the vehicle should have stopped after hitting the boy.

“The JCB hit him. If the JCB had stopped its rear tyre would not have crushed his head. Anyway, the law will now take its course. There was a conspiracy to create fear in society through hooliganism,” Ravi Kishan alleged.

The BJP MP also described Gorakhpur as a city inhabited by educated and civilised people, adding that it had undergone significant development, and that such actions will not be accepted there.

In a separate remark targeting the SP and its political leadership, Kishan predicted a major electoral defeat for them, accusing their leaders of being driven by the pursuit of power rather than public service.

“These people will face a massive defeat. They will be defeated badly because everyone wants power and a royal throne. They are not interested in serving the people or helping the poor. This is a battle for power, about who is stronger. They will all lose,” he said.

The teenaged victim, identified as Aryavardhan Singh, was a resident of Rajdhani village in the Chauri Chaura area of Gorakhpur. His father, Omkar Singh, is a local BJP leader.

According to officials, the incident took place in the Koodaghat area during the SP's Rath Yatra, led by Akhilesh Yadav, when the boy, who was driving a scooter was on his way to pick up his sister.

The boy's father alleged that the bulldozer was showering flower petals on the rally when it struck his son. He claimed that Akhilesh Yadav's convoy had already moved ahead and that the bulldozer was approaching at high speed when it hit the boy from behind.

The incident has raised questions over crowd management and safety arrangements during the political event. The circumstances surrounding the accident and responsibility for the death are expected to be examined as part of the legal proceedings.

It also raised questions over a lax police administration where a child driving a scooter on the main road was not stopped.