SEBI Plans Further Regulatory Changes to Simplify FPI Operations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is planning further changes to simplify regulations for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), including removing certain compliance requirements that are not present in other major markets, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said at the CII-DFS Financing Summit 2026. Speaking at the summit on Friday, Pandey said the regulator would soon release a consultation paper proposing further simplification of FPI operations in India to make it easier for foreign investors to access domestic capital markets.

"Very soon, we will also release a consultation paper for making the FPI operation in India further simplified by suggesting removal of some of the other constraints that other countries don't have but we do have," he said. He said SEBI was working to reduce the time required for FPI onboarding to as little as five business days. Some foreign investors registered under the Swagat FPI framework have already completed the onboarding process within this period. Pandey said around 740 FPIs had registered under the Swagat framework, accounting for 17 per cent of total FPI assets under custody.

The regulator has also introduced several measures to simplify the registration and compliance process for foreign investors. These include digitising FPI onboarding, accepting digitally signed powers of attorney and enabling net settlement to reduce funding costs. From December 1, the KYC review cycles for applicable FPIs will be extended from one and three years to two and eight years, respectively, reducing the need for frequent compliance reviews. SEBI has also simplified digital onboarding for non-resident Indians (NRIs), overseas citizens of India (OCIs) and foreign nationals. Eligible investors can now complete their KYC and re-KYC processes without visiting India.

Pandey said the measures were aimed at making access to Indian capital markets easier for both domestic and international investors. "A broader investor base strengthens capital formation. Domestic savings provide a strong foundation while foreign investment brings additional capital," he said. Highlighting the expansion of India's capital markets, the SEBI Chairman said companies had raised an average of around Rs 10 trillion annually through equity and debt markets over the past decade. During the first seven months of FY27, capital raising had already reached around Rs 9 trillion. He also said India's equity market capitalisation had crossed USD 5 trillion, while more than 15 crore unique investors were participating in the securities market.

Pandey said SEBI's regulatory approach was based on "optimum regulation", with rules proportionate to risks, simple to comply with and effective in protecting investors. He added that the next phase of reforms would focus on simplifying access to capital, attracting long-term investments and ensuring that Indian capital markets remain resilient as they expand.