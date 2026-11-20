Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Adds 100 Electric Buses to Public Transport Fleet

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated 100 new electric buses, adding them to the national capital's public transport fleet. She said the addition would strengthen public transportation, improve passenger safety and contribute to environmental protection amid concerns over pollution.

Speaking after the inauguration, Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government had been continuously adding electric buses to the public transport system over the past one-and-three-quarter years. "Today, the 100 buses that we have added to Delhi's transport system will not only help the people of Delhi with transportation, but they will also work better for their safety and for the environment of our Delhi," she said.

Highlighting the government's efforts to promote electric mobility, Gupta said the Delhi government had introduced a Rs 15,000-crore EV policy, which she described as the biggest EV policy in the country. She added that the government was offering subsidies and vehicle scrapping incentives to encourage people to switch to electric vehicles.

According to Gupta, Delhi currently has 7,088 buses deployed, the highest number so far, of which approximately 5,400 are electric buses, making it the largest electric bus fleet among states in the country. Referring to the improvement in Delhi's November weather, she said the city was witnessing changes compared to previous years, attributing this to the collective efforts of the public and the government towards environmental protection.

She further said the government was strictly implementing pollution-control measures, including stopping vehicles below BS-VI emission standards from other states at Delhi's borders. The government was also tracking end-of-life vehicles in the national capital and encouraging their owners to switch to electric vehicles.

Gupta said the government is gradually converting its entire vehicle fleet to electric vehicles. She added that whenever the lifespan of a government vehicle ends, a new electric vehicle is being procured, while mechanical road-sweeping machines are also being replaced with electric alternatives.

Congratulating the people of Delhi, the transport department, the concerned minister and officials, Gupta said the government was working towards expanding the city's public transport network. "Our target is to provide 14,000 buses to Delhi by the end of 2028, and all of them will be electric buses," she said. The Chief Minister also announced the commencement of another interstate electric bus route connecting Hapur with Delhi. She said the service would improve connectivity between Delhi and other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR), considering the daily commute of people to the national capital. The government would soon start bus services connecting Delhi with Bihar. (ANI)