Mahela Jayawardene Appointed as DC Women's Team Director of Cricket

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Delhi Capitals on Friday announced the appointment of Mahela Jayawardene as Director of Cricket for its Women's Premier League (WPL) team ahead of the 2027 season. In his new role, Jayawardene will oversee all cricketing matters for the franchise, including team strategy, talent identification, and player and coaching staff development, as per a press release from DC.

One of the most celebrated batters of his generation, Jayawardene represented Sri Lanka in 149 Tests and 448 One-Day Internationals, scoring 11,814 and 12,650 runs respectively. He captained Sri Lanka and was part of the side that won the 2014 ICC World T20. Since moving into coaching, he has built a reputation as one of the sharpest leaders in franchise cricket.

Commenting on the appointment, Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Co-Owner of Delhi Capitals and Chairman of GMR Sports, said,“Delhi Capitals has been at the forefront of the Women's Premier League journey, and our ambition has always been to build a team that sets high standards both on and off the field. As women's cricket continues to grow, we see an exciting opportunity to further strengthen our cricketing approach, build on the foundations already established and create a team that consistently challenges for the title.

“Mahela's appointment brings an added dimension of experience and strategic leadership to the women's setup. His understanding of the modern game and experience in building competitive teams will be valuable in taking Delhi Capitals Women to the next level. We look forward to seeing his contribution as we continue to pursue our ambition of establishing Delhi Capitals as one of the leading teams in women's franchise cricket.”

In an IPL career spanning 80 matches, 1,802 runs, including a century and 10 fifties in 78 innings, Mahela played for DC from 2012-13, featuring in 31 matches, scoring 666 runs at an average of 24.67 and a strike rate of 109.00, with five fifties.

Parth Jindal, Chairman and Co-owner of Delhi Capitals and Founder of JSW Sports, said,“Mahela is one of the finest cricketing minds in the game, and his record as a player, captain and coach speaks for itself. We are delighted to welcome him to the DC family and look forward to the experience and perspective he brings to the group.”

Adding to this, Sunil Gupta, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said:“Mahela's appointment is a significant step forward in our ambition to build a world-class women's cricket team and establish a sustained culture of excellence at Delhi Capitals. His proven track record of building winning teams, coupled with his deep understanding of the game and ability to develop talent, makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership. We believe his vision, experience and leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping the next chapter of our WPL journey and building a team that consistently competes at the highest level.”

Mahela Jayawardene, Director of Cricket, Delhi Capitals (WPL), said,“Delhi Capitals has a strong identity and an exciting vision for the future of women's cricket. I am delighted to take on the role of Director of Cricket for the WPL team. The competition has enormous potential to shape the future of the women's game, and I look forward to working with an established group of talented players and an experienced support team. My focus will be on building on the team's existing strengths, bringing greater consistency to performances and ensuring we continue to evolve and compete for the title. I am excited about what we can achieve together.”