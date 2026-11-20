Akhilesh Yadav Claims Yogi Adityanath Is Politically Weakened Now

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged deep fractures within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the state administration, further saying that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in a politically weakened position. In a post on X, Yadav alleged that the state government is harassing the PDA activists and their families in desperation after CCTV footage purportedly contradicted official claims regarding a teenager's accidental death in Gorakhpur.

"Now that CCTV footage has exposed the lies spread by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister about a child killed in an accident in Gorakhpur, he has become unhinged. In desperation at the prospect of being disgraced worldwide, he is now harassing our PDA activists and their families," he said.

Political Allegations and State of Affairs

He added, "We will tell our brave activists not to fear this cruelty and injustice, because the Chief Minister is only a guest here for another two or three months. His power will not last much longer. He is going to suffer a crushing defeat and be gone for good, which is why he is resorting to such persecution in desperation."

The remarks come after a minor boy died after being hit by a bulldozer during a PDA rally led by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Gorakhpur on November 18. The family had staged a sit-in protest on Wednesday following the incident. The Samajwadi Party chief claimed that the Chief Minister is frequently summoned to Delhi for "attendance," faces threats from his own state party president on his home turf, and lacks the backing of even 10 MLAs.

He further alleged that the state organisation is circulating a "letter of rejection" to disown candidate lists prepared by the Chief Minister. "The Delhi crowd summons him to their court and makes him report for attendance; The state president of his own party, from his own city, is threatening him for plotting to form a separate party; The state organization is forcing people to sign a 'letter of rejection' to declare the list of candidates he drew up to be fake; Not even 10 MLAs from his own party are with him; Apart from a handful of thoroughly corrupt officials from his own caste in the bureaucracy and police, no one is backing his injustice and cruelty; The Deputy Chief Minister in his own government is contradicting him, saying that no votes have been lost; Even the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh is rejecting his claims, saying that they do not provide any caste-based data," he said.

Corruption and Law and Order Concerns

He alleged that investors and contractors are burdened by demands for 5 per cent and 50 per cent advance commissions, respectively, linking these practices to sinking highways and collapsing bridges and water tanks. He also accused police stations, courts, and tehsil offices of extorting traders and ordinary citizens. "The public was never with him and is not with him now. Because of his mistreatment of the mother of a young man who died in the Lucknow fire, women across the state have now turned against him; Young people never liked his backwards-looking, conservative mindset that opposes reservations and jobs, and they like it even less now; Investors are troubled by the 5% advance commission he collects, and contractors by the 50% advance. The public is seeing the consequences and evidence of rampant commission-grabbing in every construction project: sinking highways, collapsing water tanks and bridges. Shopkeepers, traders and businesspeople are badly harassed by the extortion of his tax officials and police stations; Under his rule, a gang of thoroughly corrupt crooks is looting the public through the police stations, courts and tehsil offices," he noted.

Furthermore, Yadav asserted that the PDA community has already shown its unity by defeating CM Yogi's leadership in the 2024 and 2026 elections. He added that women, youth, intellectuals, and rural voters have turned against the ruling party due to the alleged mistreatment of grievance-seekers, opposition to reservations, the discontinuation of the Yash Bharti awards, fertiliser shortages, and stray cattle menace forcing farmers to guard fields overnight.

He questioned the recent release of a murder convict on grounds of "good conduct" and alleged that Uttar Pradesh tops the country in crimes against Dalits and women. "Now even his false propaganda about 'law and order' has been exposed. All of Uttar Pradesh is watching as the Chief Minister has released a 'criminal in jail' who committed murder in broad daylight, on the grounds of 'good conduct'. How can someone who has openly torn law and order to shreds with bullets have good conduct?" he asked.

Yadav asserted that the BJP will lose the 2027 Assembly elections due to the complete collapse of law and order in the State. He accused the Chief Minister of presiding over "corruption mills" in police stations and engaging in caste-biased postings within the Special Task Force (STF). "Remember, the Chief Minister himself had cases against him dropped too. He is terrified of the mafia from his own caste and stutters in their presence, because more than half of those mafia members have turned against him inwardly because of his arrogant mistreatment. Because of his fake encounters and getting PDA members killed in custody, because Uttar Pradesh has become number one in atrocities and crimes against Dalits and women, because he posts people of just one caste in the STF, because the bulldozer raj has become a symbol of disorder rather than order, and because he has turned police stations into 'corruption mills', the public is now saying: 'How can those whose methods include crime improve law and order?'" he remarked.