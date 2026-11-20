Delhi HC Rules Cyber Fraud Reporting Cannot Undo Civil Transactions

The Delhi High Court has held that the cyber-fraud reporting mechanism cannot be invoked to undo voluntary contractual transactions between known parties, particularly when the dispute arises out of an existing civil or commercial relationship.

The Court observed while directing the removal of the freeze and lien imposed on two bank accounts of a father and son in connection with a cyber complaint involving an alleged transfer of ₹30 lakh. Justice Amit Mahajan noted that the investigating agency had itself recorded that the dispute did not, prima facie, disclose the ingredients of cyber fraud and that the amount had been voluntarily transferred through banking channels by the account holder or her family members.