In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly tried to kill herself twice inside a police station in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district while protesting against what she termed police inaction on her complaint of sexual exploitation.

The incident took place at Kalsi police station, where the woman had been staging a sit-in protest along with her family members and local residents. A video of the incident has circulated on social media, drawing attention to her allegations and demands for justice.

According to reports, the woman first attempted to set herself on fire inside the police station premises. Police personnel intervened and stopped her. Shortly afterwards, she allegedly entered the station office, climbed onto a table and attempted to hang herself from a ceiling fan using her dupatta. Police personnel again intervened and rescued her.

What Led To The Incident At Kalsi Police Station?

The woman has accused a local man of sexually exploiting her for nearly six years on the promise of marriage. In her complaint, the man allegedly started a relationship with her and kept telling her that they were going to marry. She claimed that his family had initially agreed to the marriage but later began delaying the arrangement and eventually backed out.

The woman alleged that despite approaching the police with her complaint, she did not receive the action she was seeking. She reportedly submitted a complaint at Kalsi police station on November 6. Frustrated over the alleged delay, she began a sit-in protest on Tuesday, November 17, accompanied by family members, villagers and local representatives.

Woman Also Accuses Police Personnel Of Misconduct

Apart from accusing the man and his family, the woman has raised allegations against certain police personnel. She claimed that on November 4, when she went to the man's residence to discuss the marriage, she was allegedly assaulted and mistreated by members of his family and a police personnel who was reportedly in plain clothes.

She has also alleged that police personnel behaved inappropriately with her during subsequent interactions. The woman has demanded an impartial investigation into these allegations and action against everyone named in her complaint. These claims have not been independently established.

The situation turned tense when the woman and her supporters staged a protest inside the police station premises Officer Aditya Tiwari and SP Rural Swatantra Kumar Singh were among the police officials who reportedly arrived at the station to talk to the protesters.

Authorities tried to persuade the woman and her family to give up the demonstration, promising to investigate the allegations. But the talks did not immediately resolve the dispute. The woman's primary demand was that a formal case be registered and action be taken against those accused.

FIR Registered

In the latest development on Thursday, November 19, police reportedly registered an FIR against seven people, including the main accused, his family members and associates.

However, the woman was not happy with the action and alleged that less serious sections have been registered in the case. She continued demanding stronger legal provisions and the arrest of all those named in her complaint.

The incident has raised questions on handling of complaints of alleged sexual exploitation and importance of timely police intervention.