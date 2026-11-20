Starting from Yash as Ravana to Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal, all of these seven actors have given us great villain roles in the Indian film industry in 2026.

2026 has witnessed some compelling portrayals of antagonists across Indian cinema, with actors stepping into darker, more intense and challenging characters. From larger-than-life villains to ruthless and unpredictable personalities, these performances have added a new dimension to storytelling. While leading men continue to command the screen, these actors have demonstrated how a powerful antagonist can become equally memorable, often leaving audiences talking about their characters long after the credits roll.

Stepping into the iconic role of Ravana, Yash brings to life the mighty King of Lanka, a formidable warrior, powerful ruler and devoted Shiv bhakt. His portrayal explores the complex shades of one of Indian mythology's most fascinating characters.

Arjun Rampal plays Major Iqbal, a ruthless ISI operative and a key antagonist in the film. With his intimidating presence and calculated approach, the actor adds a menacing edge to the narrative.

Breaking away from his familiar comic image, Akshay Kumar takes on a darker antagonist role in Priyadarshan's action thriller. His character, Parshuram, is a vengeful killer whose pursuit drives the film's central conflict.

Bobby Deol portrays John Himmler, an international criminal and the film's central antagonist. His calculated demeanour, commanding screen presence and face-off with Vijay make his character an intriguing addition to the year's villain lineup.

Rishabh Sawhney makes a striking impression with his double portrayal of Ali and Abdali. Bringing intensity and menace to the screen, he establishes himself as one of the year's noteworthy antagonists.

Raghav Juyal steps into the role of Vikram Maalik, a rage-fuelled and formidable antagonist who goes head-to-head with Nani's character. His intense transformation further showcases his versatility as a performer.

Gulshan Devaiah brings a disturbing unpredictability to his portrayal of an extremist, described as a monster in the film. His character adds another layer of conflict to this action drama.

Together, these actors have demonstrated that a compelling villain can be just as impactful as the protagonist. With powerful transformations, distinctive characterisations and commanding performances, these seven actors have made 2026 an exciting year for antagonists across Indian cinema.