MENAFN - IANS) Las Vegas, Nov 20 (IANS) Newly crowned World Champion Kimi Antonelli will be taking a five-place grid penalty for further exceeding his engine allocation for the 2026 season.

Antonelli took his sixth internal combustion engine (ICE) of the season during the opening practice sessions at the Las Vegas Street Circuit, breaching the limit of four for the second time this season.

For this, he has been hit with a five-place grid penalty, and the Mercedes driver would not start from anywhere above P6 even if he takes pole in qualifying.

Antonelli had started from the back of the grid at his home Italian GP for exceeding several of his power unit elements, which also included the ICE. He took a sensational win from P19 in that race.

Along with the ICE, Antonelli also has an upgraded turbocharger, but the Italian won't be hit with penalties for that as he is within the limits of allowed units.

Elsewhere, Ollie Bearman will be starting the Saturday race from the back-of-the grid. Bearman has taken a fifth ICE, turbocharger, exhaust and motor generator unit-kinetic (MGU-K) of the season as he exceeds the permitted amount for each, along with a new power unit ancillary component (PU-ANC). This will see him start the race on the back.

Moreover, Aston Martin's Lance Stroll will get a 10-place grid penalty for running a ninth energy store unit (ES) and an eighth control electronics unit (PU-CE), which has exceeded the allocation of three each.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Williams' Carlos Sainz have also been hit with penalties for the race. Piastri will take a 10-place grid drop for his fifth ICE, exceeding the limit of four.

Sainz is also hit with a 10-place grid penalty for taking a fifth turbocharger.