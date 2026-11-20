MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Every night, a mosquito net over the bed is one of the simplest ways a family in Kenya can protect itself from malaria. On 19th November, Kenya launches its 2026-2027 mass national campaign to distribute almost 10.8 million insecticide-treated mosquito nets across 18 malaria-endemic counties and 99 sub-counties, with the official launch at Bayula Stadium in Sirisia Sub-County of Bungoma County.

While malaria remains a significant public health challenge in Kenya, fewer homes are now having the protection they need. The recent 2025-26 Kenya Mini Demographic and Health Survey found that 41% of households have at least one insecticide-treated net, down from 54% in 2022, and only 42% of children under age 5 and 39% of pregnant women slept under one the night before the survey. The new nets will support malaria prevention efforts, especially among vulnerable pregnant women and children in high burden counties.

In areas where mosquitoes no longer die from the usual insecticides, households will receive a newer kind of net; these dual active ingredient nets are treated with two insecticides that work in different ways, so they can still kill mosquitoes that have become resistant to the insecticides in the older nets. WHO published its recommendations on these new types of nets in March 2023, and Kenya will now use them in areas with resistance.

The Ministry of Health is running the campaign with county governments and development partners. The allocation of nets is guided by population needs, malaria transmission patterns, and insecticide resistance profiles, so that communities receive nets suited to their malaria risk. The Digimal KE digital platform will help health teams verify households, track distribution, and monitor progress in real time.

“Communities are urged to participate in the exercise, collect their allocated nets, and sleep under them every night, throughout the year,” said Mary Muthoni Muriuki, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Ministry of Health.

“A mosquito net protects a family only when it hangs over the bed every night. These new nets, treated with two insecticides, can still kill mosquitoes that no longer die from the older nets. WHO commends the Ministry of Health and county governments for bringing them to communities across 18 counties, and we encourage every household member to sleep under them every night,” said Dr Neema Rusibamayila Kimambo, WHO Representative in Kenya.

The campaign builds on progress Kenya has already made. Under the 2023-2027 Kenya Malaria Strategy, confirmed malaria cases fell by 34% from 5.54 million in 2023 to 3.64 million in the latest reported year. The malaria incidence among children under 5 years of age also fell from 194 to 119 cases per 1000 population, with malaria testing using microscopy and rapid diagnostic tests now reaching almost 90% of suspected malaria cases. The strategy aims to reduce malaria incidence by 80% and malaria deaths by 90% of 2023 levels by 2027/2028.

Kenya's effort is part of a wider fight across Africa. WHO estimates that the world recorded 282 million malaria cases and 610 000 malaria deaths in 2024. The WHO African Region carried 94% of these cases and 95% of the deaths, and about three in every four malaria deaths in the region were children under 5. The WHO country office provides support in all technical areas of the malaria control and elimination response.

“The fight against malaria requires collective responsibility, sustained investment, and strong partnerships. Together we can protect households, save lives, and accelerate Kenya's journey towards a malaria-free future,” said Principal Secretary Muthoni.

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