Avon India Introduces Perfect Nonsense Collection Redefining Conventional Fragrance Pairings
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 2026: The 'Perfect Nonsense' is Avon's unconventional fragrance collection that challenges traditional scent combinations and celebrates individuality with every unexpected scent.
Designed for those who love to experiment with their signature scent, the collection brings together contrasting notes to create distinctive olfactory experiences. From the indulgent blend of chocolate and tuberose in Choco Tuberose, to the playful mix of pink peppercorn and juicy peach in Peppery Peaches, the warm and spicy character of Ginger Blaze and the refreshing, earthy character of Bamboozie Cocktail, each fragrance offers a unique twist on conventional perfumery.
With consumers increasingly exploring fragrance as a form of personal expression, Perfect Nonsense encourages them to move beyond the familiar and discover scents that reflect their mood, personality and style. The collection celebrates the idea that fragrance does not need to follow a rulebook; sometimes, the most unexpected combinations make the most memorable impressions.
To celebrate the collection, Avon hosted an exclusive Perfect Nonsense Fragrance evening at Marieta, Gurgaon bringing together guests for an exciting celebration of fragrances, creativity and fun experiences. The event was supported by Marieta as the venue partner and Mr. Jerry's Cocktails as the gifting partner, adding a special touch to the evening.
Snigdha Suman, GM - Marketing & Business Development, Avon India, said: "Fragrance is a powerful form of self-expression and with Perfect Nonsense, we wanted to make that experience more playful and unexpected. The collection brings together distinctive notes that challenge the conventional and encourage consumers to experiment with scents that reflect their individuality. To celebrate its launch, we hosted an exclusive evening at Marieta, bringing together guests for an engaging experience filled with exciting activities and surprises. With Marieta as our venue partner and Mr. Jerry's Cocktails as our gifting partner, the evening added a special touch to the celebration. Because sometimes, the best combinations are the ones you least expect."
With Perfect Nonsense, Avon invites fragrance enthusiasts to embrace the unexpected and discover a scent experience where breaking the rules makes perfect sense.
About Avon India
Avon, a global beauty company with 140 years of empowering women, has been committed to bringing beauty, innovation, and opportunities to millions of people around the world. Avon India's mission goes beyond beauty – it's about creating a world where women have the freedom and resources to be their true selves.
At Avon, beauty is more than skin deep – it's about making a difference. That's why we are committed to causes like breast cancer awareness and domestic violence prevention, driving positive social change through our powerful global network. With our motto, "EMBRACE YOUR POWER," we continue to inspire and empower women to achieve their full potential.
Designed for those who love to experiment with their signature scent, the collection brings together contrasting notes to create distinctive olfactory experiences. From the indulgent blend of chocolate and tuberose in Choco Tuberose, to the playful mix of pink peppercorn and juicy peach in Peppery Peaches, the warm and spicy character of Ginger Blaze and the refreshing, earthy character of Bamboozie Cocktail, each fragrance offers a unique twist on conventional perfumery.
With consumers increasingly exploring fragrance as a form of personal expression, Perfect Nonsense encourages them to move beyond the familiar and discover scents that reflect their mood, personality and style. The collection celebrates the idea that fragrance does not need to follow a rulebook; sometimes, the most unexpected combinations make the most memorable impressions.
To celebrate the collection, Avon hosted an exclusive Perfect Nonsense Fragrance evening at Marieta, Gurgaon bringing together guests for an exciting celebration of fragrances, creativity and fun experiences. The event was supported by Marieta as the venue partner and Mr. Jerry's Cocktails as the gifting partner, adding a special touch to the evening.
Snigdha Suman, GM - Marketing & Business Development, Avon India, said: "Fragrance is a powerful form of self-expression and with Perfect Nonsense, we wanted to make that experience more playful and unexpected. The collection brings together distinctive notes that challenge the conventional and encourage consumers to experiment with scents that reflect their individuality. To celebrate its launch, we hosted an exclusive evening at Marieta, bringing together guests for an engaging experience filled with exciting activities and surprises. With Marieta as our venue partner and Mr. Jerry's Cocktails as our gifting partner, the evening added a special touch to the celebration. Because sometimes, the best combinations are the ones you least expect."
With Perfect Nonsense, Avon invites fragrance enthusiasts to embrace the unexpected and discover a scent experience where breaking the rules makes perfect sense.
About Avon India
Avon, a global beauty company with 140 years of empowering women, has been committed to bringing beauty, innovation, and opportunities to millions of people around the world. Avon India's mission goes beyond beauty – it's about creating a world where women have the freedom and resources to be their true selves.
At Avon, beauty is more than skin deep – it's about making a difference. That's why we are committed to causes like breast cancer awareness and domestic violence prevention, driving positive social change through our powerful global network. With our motto, "EMBRACE YOUR POWER," we continue to inspire and empower women to achieve their full potential.
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