MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited Miranshah in North Waziristan, where he laid a floral wreath at the Pakistan Army's martyrs' memorial and paid tribute to the fallen soldiers.

According to the Pakistan Army, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was briefed during the visit on the prevailing security situation, ongoing intelligence-based operations and achievements in counterterrorism efforts. He was also informed about measures being taken to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.

The army chief met with officers and soldiers and appreciated their professional capabilities, preparedness and commitment to the defence and security of the country.

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On the occasion, he described the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police as a courageous frontline force and paid tribute to its sacrifices and steadfastness in the fight against terrorism and Fitna al-Khawarij.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir also reaffirmed his commitment to eliminating terrorism and maintaining peace and stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through close coordination with law enforcement agencies.

The Corps Commander Peshawar received the army chief and Chief of Defence Forces upon his arrival in Miranshah.